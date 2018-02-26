Kikuyus decided they will vote for Ruto in 2022 a long time ago, says Moses Kuria

SUMMARY Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria while speaking in Mt Elgon said that the Kikuyus already decided to vote for William Ruto come 2022

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria on Sunday, February 25 while speaking at the Mt Elgon Constituency, Bungoma County said that the Kikuyu region already decided it will vote for Deputy President William Ruto, come 2022 elections.



“I want to tell you today, even if the people of Mt. Elgon will not vote for William Ruto, the Kikuyus have already voted for him a long time ago,” Moses Kuria said in Swahili. ​

“That is a cheque we already wrote. You know Kikuyus have money and our cheques cannot bounce easily,” he continued.

Moses Kuria also urged the people of Mt Elgon, Mt Kenya, and Victoria to come together and play safe politics for the goodwill of the Kenyan citizens.

The Gatundu South MP had accompanied DP William Ruto to a church service and funds drive in aid of 23 churches at Cheptais in Mt Elgon. During the church service, the congregation prayed for the more than 30 people who have killed by criminals in the past six months.

Other leaders who graced the function include Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Robert Pukose (Endebess), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and John Waluke (Sirisia) and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru.

Here is Moses Kuira's full speech;



