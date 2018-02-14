+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 10:33 EAT
plans-to-form-another-coalition-without-raila-kalonzo-speaks
Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Wetang'ula
SUMMARY

Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to support Raila Odina if the former Prime Minister contests for presidency again

The Wiper Party leader also said that he will not be taking oath as the "People's Deputy President" as scheduled on February 28

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has addressed rumours about him planning to form another coalition.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal spoke in a Women’s League Convention in Athi River yesterday, dismissing claims that he, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya head Moses Wetang'ula were planning to ditch NASA and form a new coalition.

According to an article published on page 8 of The Standard on Wednesday, February 14th, Kalonzo vowed to give Raila Odinga his full support should the former Prime minister choose to contest for the presidency again.


“I will not abandon Raila, but will stick to the ideals of NASA as a registered coalition,” said Kalonzo as quoted in The Standard.

He then added that he was not a selfish leader and that separating him and Raila was a tough call. He, however, hinted that the NASA wing – National Resistance Movement (NRM), an issue which has now been resolved.


This was in response to Wiper Party deputy leader Farah Maalim’s statement claiming the three were in search of new political alliances.

The Wiper leader also confirmed that he won’t be taking ‘oath’ and the people’s vice president on February 28th as rumoured.

He threatened to sue Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, former Attorney General Githu Muigaia and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for contempt of court if his security detail isn't restored.


“If they will not have reinstated my security within three days, I will sue Matiang’I, Boinnet and Githu for contempt of court. Security for a former VP is not a privilege as Jubilee administration thinks but a right,” said the Wiper leader as seen on The Standard. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



NASA
Kalonzo musyoka
Musalia Mudavadi
Moses wetang'ula
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

fury-in-the-cbd-after-residents-missed-out-on-free-condoms-on-valentine-s-eve

Editors Choice

Fury in the CBD after residents missed out on free condoms on Valentine’s eve

By Anyango Otieno | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:14pm

how-kenyans-received-news-of-kalonzo-rejecting-envoys-call-to-recognize-uhuru

Politics

How Kenyans received news of Kalonzo rejecting envoys’ call to recognize Uhuru

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:37am

Popular Stories
kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

why-men-who-marry-chubby-women-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Why men who marry chubby women are always happy

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:45pm

plans-to-form-another-coalition-without-raila-kalonzo-speaks

Politics

Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 10:33am

singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

Entertainment

Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:28pm

i-will-hit-kalonzo-on-the-head-with-the-bible-if-he-is-not-sworn-in-says-muthama

News

I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 09:10am

Top Contibutors
Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Brian james okumu

Brian james okumu

Cente

Cente