Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

SUMMARY Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to support Raila Odina if the former Prime Minister contests for presidency again The Wiper Party leader also said that he will not be taking oath as the "People's Deputy President" as scheduled on February 28

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has addressed rumours about him planning to form another coalition.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal spoke in a Women’s League Convention in Athi River yesterday, dismissing claims that he, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya head Moses Wetang'ula were planning to ditch NASA and form a new coalition. ​

According to an article published on page 8 of The Standard on Wednesday, February 14th, Kalonzo vowed to give Raila Odinga his full support should the former Prime minister choose to contest for the presidency again.





“I will not abandon Raila, but will stick to the ideals of NASA as a registered coalition,” said Kalonzo as quoted in The Standard.

He then added that he was not a selfish leader and that separating him and Raila was a tough call. He, however, hinted that the NASA wing – National Resistance Movement (NRM), an issue which has now been resolved.





This was in response to Wiper Party deputy leader Farah Maalim’s statement claiming the three were in search of new political alliances.

The Wiper leader also confirmed that he won’t be taking ‘oath’ and the people’s vice president on February 28th as rumoured.

He threatened to sue Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, former Attorney General Githu Muigaia and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for contempt of court if his security detail isn't restored.





“If they will not have reinstated my security within three days, I will sue Matiang’I, Boinnet and Githu for contempt of court. Security for a former VP is not a privilege as Jubilee administration thinks but a right,” said the Wiper leader as seen on The Standard.



