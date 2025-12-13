Esports Kenya president Lusigi lands global role

Esports Kenya president Ronny Lusigi. [Esport Kenya Federation]

Esports Kenya Federation president Ronny Lusigi has been elected to the Global Esports Federation (GEF) board, marking a significant milestone for the country’s growing digital sports sector.

Lusigi’s election to the 25‑member board underscores Africa’s rising influence in the global esports landscape.

GEF board is the highest decision‑making body of the federation, responsible for setting strategic direction, policy, and governance for esports worldwide.

‎Lusigi, who now represents the African region, joins fellow board members from across the globe, including representatives from the Americas, Asia, and Oceania.

His election increases the total number of Africans on the board to two, alongside Tommy Sithole of Zimbabwe, reflecting the continent’s expanding role in international esports governance.

Lusigi expressed his gratitude and sense of responsibility, saying he is ready for the task.

“I am delighted and honoured by this great responsibility placed on me. I thank all members of the Global Esports Federation for believing in me and supporting me. I look forward to advancing the growth and credibility of esports globally, with a keen focus on our region," said Lusigi.

The global body currently comprises 180 member federations and plays a key role in shaping the future of competitive gaming, including its representation at major multisport platforms such as the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

‎Lusigi’s leadership at Esports Kenya and his new role on GEF board are seen as major steps toward enhancing Kenya’s presence in the global esports arena, creating broader opportunities for African gamers, stakeholders, and the esports ecosystem at large.

The election takes place as the esports community prepares for the Global Esports Africa 2026, a crucial year for the region’s competitive gaming development.