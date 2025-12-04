×
Mukuru and Kariobangi communities unite through sports

By Frankline Kipruto | Dec. 4, 2025
Mukuru and Kariobangi North residents playing football during the third edition of Vision Changers Kenya Community Sports Festival at Chaminade Training Centre, Mukuru Kwa Njenga. [Vision Changers Kenya] 

Mukuru and Kariobangi North communities came together in a rare show of unity last weekend as more than 200 residents took part in the third edition of the Vision Changers Kenya Community Sports Festival at the Chaminade Training Centre in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

‎The annual event brought together youth, elders, local leaders, police officers, and government agencies in a day full of sports, dialogue, and community bonding.

The festival was organised by Vision Changers Kenya in partnership with National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), police, local administration, and community sponsors.

‎Under this year’s theme, “Sports as a Bridge: Turning Competition into Connection to Address Mistrust and Exclusion”, the grounds were filled with excitement throughout the day.

Mukuru walked away with the win, but in the end both sides celebrated together, showing that the main goal of the day was unity, not rivalry.

Speaking after the event, Vision Changers Kenya Executive Director Titus Oketch said this year’s festival recorded the strongest impact since it started.

‎“This has been our most successful edition so far. You could feel the unity growing on the field and even during the dialogue sessions. Sports truly have the power to build trust when used the right way,” said Oketch.

‎Apart from football, participants took part in table tennis, chess, draughts, sack races, egg races, relays, and rope skipping. Winners received prizes including tracksuits, flasks, and branded t-shirts. George Kamau emerged as the table tennis champion, while Gertrude Moraa bagged the women’s title.

‎NCIC representative Jessica Otieno said the partnership with Vision Changers Kenya fits well with the commission’s mission.

"When people play together, they begin to understand each other better. Sports help to break stereotypes and build peaceful communities,” she said.

‎IPOA representative Vivian Leruk said sports activities help to rebuild public confidence in policing.

‎“Trust is very important in any community. Through such gatherings, we get a chance to talk openly about safety, justice, and accountability,” Leruk noted.

‎Assistant chief Duncan Muyale said: “These events help fight drugs, idleness, and conflicts. They bring everyone together to work for peace."

