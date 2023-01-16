List: Ten most preferred high schools by 2022 KCPE Candidates

Kabianga High School. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has released a list of high schools that attracted too many applicants against their capacities.

According to Education CS Ezekiel Machogu who released the Form One selection report in Nairobi today, some seven schools attracted over 100, 000 applications against a capacity of less than 1,000.

“During the selection, it became clear that a large number of candidates did not receive proper guidance and direction when choosing schools. This resulted in some schools attracting far many applicants against their capacities,” Machogu said.

Top of the list is Kericho-based Kabianga High School which received 153,074 applications but only selected 768 candidates to join Form One.

Nanyuki High School got 148,827 applications but picked 576.

Nyandarua High School got some 137,511 applications but picked only 240 learners to join the institution.

Pangani Girls was also part of the list with 119,265 candidates expressing their interest to join the Nairobi-based school. The school picked 384 to join Form One.

Another giant with high candidate applications is the Maseno School which got 105,504 applications but only 720 boys were lucky to get a slot in the Institution.

Some 104, 763 candidates also showed interest in joining Alliance Girls High School. However, the institution only picked 384.

Nakuru High School got 103,909 but only 336 2022 KCPE candidates will join the institution.

Nandi-based Kapsabet Boys had 99,542 also applying for a slot in the school, but only 384 managed to get space.

Mang’u High School had 98,146 applications against a capacity of 480.

Lastly, Butere Girls High School got 95,550 female candidates’ applications but only picked 768 learners.

According to CS Machogu, 33, 984 candidates did not apply to join Form One.

“In addition, it was noted that 33,984 students from 2,673 schools did not select any school,”.

The CS has also said that the reporting period for all Form One students will be from February 6 to February 13, 2023.

“I am directing that all admitted students should be captured on NEMIS by 2nd March 2023. All the CDEs are required to ensure compliance with this requirement,”