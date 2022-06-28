How much violating the Nairobi Expressway traffic rules will cost you

A toll station in Westlands on the Nairobi Expressway. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A fatal road accident on the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday night has sparked debate on the fines awaiting traffic rule breakers.

The Saturday road crash claimed one person’s life and injured several others.

The accident that involved at least three vehicles occurred at the Mlolongo exit after a motorist crashed into the highway’s toll.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the motorist was speeding as he approached the exit.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured an attendant besides the other motorists,” KeNHA stated.

The authority said the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and are responding to treatment.

The launch and operationalization of the Sh97 billion Nairobi Expressway has sparked a lot of excitement among motorists aiming to shorten their trips.

But the resultant accident now serves as a wake-up call for Kenyan motorists, many of who are still unfamiliar with the highway's traffic laws and penalties.

According to Moja Expressway, the Nairobi Expressway's operator and a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), road users will face significant fines for ignoring simple but costly missteps on the 27-kilometer highway stretch.

For road users caught damaging the cantilever information board (road signage), the offence will attract a fine of not less than Sh8 million and Sh1.9m fine for those found damaging the ticket issuing machine.

Motorists will also be fined Sh2.4 million for damaging a vehicle type recogniser and Sh1.32m if they are found to have damaged toll booths.

In the event of an accident, the fine is Sh600,000 for damaging the camera in the toll collection plaza and Sh143,890 for breaking the street lights.

Road accident at Mlolongo Toll station on the Nairobi Expressway. [Ma3Route]

Depending on the hours spent, maximum parking will attract Sh800 for vehicles in the classes of between Three and Four involved in accidents.

Graffiti on the highway will also result in an Sh2,300 fine, with anyone scratching the road's pavements paying Sh2,362.

Damage to sign boards would result in a fine ranging from Sh4,547 to Sh81,120, with users blocking traffic on the highway paying Sh4,000.

In the event of an accident, drivers of Class Three vehicles would be charged Sh32,000 for hoisting and between Sh4,000 and Sh12,000 for towing.

Motorists with Class Five vehicles would face costs ranging from Sh50,000 (Hoisting) to Sh10,500 to Sh23,000 for towing.

Class Six vehicles will pay a hoisting cost of between Sh70,000 and Sh140,000, as well as a towing price of between Sh20,000 and Sh40,000.