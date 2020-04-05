Hairdressers, carpenters and mechanics can now earn PhDs

Fine details have now emerged on how a salonist, a carpenter, mason or a mechanic will have their work experiences evaluated and rewarded through an elaborate plan to nurture talent and spur economic growth. This came after it emerged that Kenyans who work in formal, informal, non-formal and jua kali sectors gain solid knowledge, skills, expertise and attributes through practice but are never recognised. The government now wants these persons who have over the years acquired special skills through practical engagements — such as hair dressers, plumbers, welders and electricians — assessed and awarded certificates to join relevant colleges for studies that will result in higher qualifications.

This means Kenyans who have acquired such skills — even without proper education backgrounds — will be able to approach a relevant training college or Qualification Awarding Institutions (QAIs) in Kenya and apply for recognition of their skills that would lead to highest level of education and skilling. Targeted under the programme are people who would wish to acquire a qualification, upskill to get a higher qualification or migrate to a different job or increase productivity in their self-employment. The details are contained in a new policy dubbed Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) developed by the Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) developed the guidelines. Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said the new policy opens doors for more flexible pathways through any curriculum, thus enabling greater participation in higher education by learners from a wide range of backgrounds. “This policy is seeking to develop and implement a more flexible, efficient learner journey in recognition that not all learning takes place in formal classes and formal laboratories,” Magoha said.

Juma Mukhwana, the KNQA Director General, said with the guidelines, Kenyans who have never attended any classroom education but have distinct skills will be assessed and awarded certificates to proceed to acquire higher education and get remunerated for their qualifications. Training colleges have already been issued with guidelines on how to recognise the skills through registering and assessing the candidates for placement into alternative pathways to acquire diplomas and degrees . Vocational and Technical Training PS Julius Jwan said the policy seeks to acknowledge, with credit, learning outcomes achieved through a range of experiences, including informal and non-formal learning, such as employer-provided training and assessment. The PS said the policy sets forth the framework for establishing a process that acknowledges the skills, knowledge, performance outcomes and learning achieved prior to undertaking a programme of study through formal, informal and non-formal learning pathway.

