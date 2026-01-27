Mariam Njoki: This is why I switched allegiance to Qatar

Christine Njoki crosses the finishing line during the 34th edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country 2025 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on January 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

Mariam Lufti Njoki, formerly Christine Njoki is over the moon even as she awaits approval by World Athletics to represent her new country – Qatar.

Njoki, who has dominated a number of local races and posted impressive performances at the global stage switched nationality to Qatar in August last year, and is hopeful of making her adopted nation proud beginning this year.

The fast-rising star says she has switched allegiance as she looks to achieve her dream of competing at the premier athletics competitions – World Championships and the Olympics.

According to Njoki, it would be easier to make the cut to fly a country’s colours at the topmost level when she transfers to another country. She says making the cut is highly competitive in Kenya.

On Sunday, Njoki competed at the 35th edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country in Eldoret and successfully defended her title.

Her win came as a surprise for athletics enthusiasts who were unaware of the move. This is after Njoki, 24, competed under a new name – Mariam Lufti.

“Representing Qatar is a big motivation for me because it is tough to make it to the top and to get selected to represent Kenya,” Njoki says.

She goes on to say: “Getting the opportunity to represent Kenya at the Olympics and the World Championships is not easy in Kenya. In Qatar, I will meet the qualifications to represent my adopted country at the biggest stage.”

Her dream was to start flying Qatari colours from this January at the World Cross Country Championships which were staged at Tallahassee, Florida, USA ,17 days ago.

She says she had high hopes of bagging her maiden medal at the global stage, in Tallahassee but she had to be patient for the much-awaited clearance.

“I was expecting to represent Qatar at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee but it affected me because I had high hopes. I was confident of winning my first medal from an international competition.

“But I was asked to be patient because I know that everything in the move to Qatar will be concluded in readiness for the upcoming season,” Njoki said in an interview on Sunday.

It is also Njoki’s prayer that the move will be concluded successfully to allow her to compete with Kenyan counterparts, as an export, at global contests, beginning at the 2026 Diamond League.

Also in readiness for the new role as a Qatari athlete, Njoki says she has made her training in Iten more consistent. She comes from Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

She says the conclusion of the move will pave way for her 2026 plans.

“I don't have any plans for 2026 because I’m still waiting for the conclusion of the move to Qatar. From there, I will know my plans for the year,” says Njoki.

She adds: “By next month, I expect World Athletics to have approved the switch of allegiance and I will get to know my plan for the year.”

Apart from shining at Discovery Cross Country, Njoki has savoured victory in races such as Eldoret TechRun 10km in Eldoret.

Globally, she has made a name in races such asBrasov tRunsylvania International 10km where she placed third last October, after she had already acquired Qatari citizenship.

At Brasov tRunsylvania International 10km, Njoki was behind Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa and Brenda Jepchumba of Kenya.

Athletes who are switching nationalities are expected to wait for three years from last competing for their former countries, according to World Athletics rules.

But the three-year waiting period can be reduced to one year if both the athlete’s old and new federations and the world governing body (World Athletics) approves.

In Njoki’s case, Athletics Kenya had released Njoki to her new federation – Qatar Athletics Federation but World Athletics Nationality Review has to confirm whether the deal was genuine before approving it.

A switch of allegiance can be immediate, according to rules, if an athlete changes citizenship through marriage.

Recently, more athletes have changed their nationalities and might face their counterparts at the next year’s World Championships and the 2028 Olympic Games.

They include former marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, Olympic 5000m silver medallist Ronald Kwemoi and Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Catherine Reline among other big shots, who are awaiting clearance to represent Turkey.