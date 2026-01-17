Polo stars battle for honours at Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup

Jamie Excell in a past action. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup gets underway at Nairobi Polo Club this afternoon, questions arise as to who will be the Most Valuable Player at the end of the two-day tournament.

The MVP diadem puts pressure on all players who will take part in the tournament to make good use of their spaces to make them shine in the fight for top honours.

After a good start and poor finishing at Davis Cup last weekend, handicap -2 Eva Kamau has not regretted but said it’s time to improve on her performance this weekend.

“After starting well and ending badly last weekend, improvements must be achieved this time round as my family will be watching me play,” Kamau told Standard Sports.

However, she’s not bothered by the team she’ll play in or who she’ll play with after all, but only cares about a positive finish.

Nairobi Polo Club captain Jamie Excell said the event is a one-off that all four teams taking part in it must have a lady player.

“In all the four teams that are getting involved in this one-off event this afternoon must be at least a lady player, with all matches to be played in a round robin,” he said.

Excell stated that even the Soldier’s Salute Championships and the Chairman’s Cup will follow the same procedure and format.

Some players who featured in Davis Cup will be out today to fight it out in the MVP title honours.

They include Amani Nzomo, Mbu Ngugi, Sharon Allela and Alice Owambo.