×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Polo stars battle for honours at Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup

By Ben Ahenda | Jan. 17, 2026
Jamie Excell in a past action. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup gets underway at Nairobi Polo Club this afternoon, questions arise as to who will be the Most Valuable Player at the end of the two-day tournament.

The MVP diadem puts pressure on all players who will take part in the tournament to make good use of their spaces to make them shine in the fight for top honours.

After a good start and poor finishing at Davis Cup last weekend, handicap -2 Eva Kamau has not regretted but said it’s time to improve on her performance this weekend.

“After starting well and ending badly last weekend, improvements must be achieved this time round as my family will be watching me play,” Kamau told Standard Sports.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

However, she’s not bothered by the team she’ll play in or who she’ll play with after all, but only cares about a positive finish.

Nairobi Polo Club captain Jamie Excell said the event is a one-off that all four teams taking part in it must have a lady player. 

“In all the four teams that are getting involved in this one-off event this afternoon must be at least a lady player, with all matches to be played in a round robin,” he said.

Excell stated that even the Soldier’s Salute Championships and the Chairman’s Cup will follow the same procedure and format.

Some players who featured in Davis Cup will be out today to fight it out in the MVP title honours.

They include Amani Nzomo, Mbu Ngugi, Sharon Allela and Alice Owambo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Polo Club Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup Polo Tournament
.

Latest Stories

Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Gatekeeping the struggle: The quiet tragedy of activism in Kenya
Columnists
By Herman Manyora
26 mins ago
Israel seeks greater Zionist State in Somaliland gambit
Africa
By Biketi Kikechi
26 mins ago
Cash, bullying and betrayal drive exodus from Gachagua's DCP
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
By Harold Odhiambo 26 mins ago
Can't rise to occasion: Inconsistent Oburu leading ODM into a freefall
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
By Barrack Muluka 26 mins ago
How Oburu is driving Raila's dying party to its grave
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
By David Odongo 26 mins ago
No arrests yet on brutal act by rogue police in Nandi incidence
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
By Ndung’u Gachane 26 mins ago
Opposition subjected to brutal campaign repression as Museveni declared President
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved