Top ten polo youngsters to watch in 2026

Kimoi Moi of Sosian Energy (right) in action against NCBA during the Moi Cup final match at Manyatta Polo Club on December 7, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

With a sudden rise in the number of young talented riders, the selection of teams for international championships will be more intense this year compared to last season against experienced players.

The regular experienced internationals must up their game in order to match the energetic youngsters who are steadily gearing up to take their spaces if the kind of display, speed, and flair they exhibited last season in different assignments is anything to go by.

Experienced international stars and high handicap players like Casimir Gross (6), Izzy Voorspuy (4), Craig Millar (3.5), Archie Voorspuy (3.5), Tarquin Gross (3), Jose Craig (3), and Callum Shaw (3) must get worried about the upcoming youngsters whose speed is and has been uncompromising throughout last season in different national and international assignments.

However, the youngsters still need to learn the skills and expertise of the experienced players in order to go places.

In keeping with their (youngsters) speedy pace, the septuple must watch the moves of handicaps 2.5 Kimoi Moi and Will Millar, and handicaps 2 sextuple of Nzomo brothers Jadini and Amani, Mbu Ngugi, Geoff Morley, Harry Stichbury, and Vishal Somaia this new season in the fight for top honours.

These youngsters have been amazing and a joy to watch in their matches, as they are roundly equipped in riding and playing skills, speed, defensive and striking power, and passion for the game.

Interestingly, all of them have represented Kenya in different international assignments for the last two years, albeit in moderate matches as opposed to the rest, who have been involved in high-profile matches.

Kimoi was at his best when he led his team, Sosian Energy, to win Moi Cup at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil last month.

“It was a tough match, but we did our best to come out victorious, and we’ll keep doing that in future national and international assignments,” he told Standard Sports.

Kimoi’s teammates included Craig Millar, Izzy Stichbury, and Phyllipa Gulden.

Jadini and Amani Nzomo is a duo who have maintained their top form for the past three years, a development that saw them win trophies and titles in whatever teams they had played for.

And the same players could be lucky to be picked to display their skills and expertise with an aim of retaining last season’s winning streak, where Kenyan teams only lost one (international) assignment all around the globe.

As it was last season, Amani Nzomo said he was ready to carry on with the same tempo and perhaps even do much better this year.

“My plan is to be better than last year and play the best of my game in order to attract the eyes of national selectors,” said the youngster whose excellent performance saw him earn a handicap promotion last season.

Asked how he had retained and maintained top form for the past two years, Amani said, “It is through discipline and the urge to get better when I learn after mixing and playing against senior players.”

He hopes to retain the same tempo again this season.

On the chances of being picked for any of the national teams in readiness for international assignments this season, Amani said, “I’m here to better my game in the fight for top honours.”

Speedster Mbu Ngugi is another player who easily mixes with young and experienced players, and in most of the matches, he comes out victorious.

He said on a good day he can cause havoc to opponents.

“A game is a game, but on a good day I always do my best to come out victorious in most matches I play here and on other pitches,” said Ngugi after the 12-Goal-International tournament at Nairobi Polo Club in September last year.

On female players, handicaps 1 Hiromi Nzomo and Cheza Millar is an enterprising duo who always fit the bill in most of their national and international assignments.

It’s a pair that is always composed, whether winning or losing, a development that keeps them focused in their games in emulation of the handicap 4 female player Izzy Voorspuy.

Voorspuy (Izzy) is the top female player in Kenya and the fifth in Africa.

Last season, Izzy took sabbatical leave owing to personal reasons.

“For now I’m out, but soon I’ll be back into the game,” she said at Manyatta Polo Club.