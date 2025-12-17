Loroupe honoured as Kenya shines in judo and fencing at African Youth Games

Kenyan judoka Amin Harun in action against Mahmoud of Egypt during their under 50kg semi-final of the Africa Youth Games in Luanda, Angola, on December 16, 2025. [NOC-K Media]

Kenya claimed three more medals in judo and fencing to push their total medal haul to fourteen in the ongoing Africa Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.

Judokas Amina Harun and Rael Kulova won two bronze medals in addition to another (bronze) by fencer Kinoti Kihara to push the country’s tally to fourteen.

Judokas led the charge early in the day, returning to the mat with renewed determination.

Amina Harun dominated his opening bouts in the Under 50kg category before narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

He bounced back to defeat Senegal’s Serigne Diop in the bronze medal contest.

Kenyan marathon legend Tegla Loroupe (centre), NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki (right) and referee Esther Ikiungu after receiving her award during the 2025 Africa Youth Games in Luanda, Angola, on December 16, 2025. [NOC-K Media] Loroupe

“I had to refocus after the semifinals to remind myself that a medal was still within my reach. Winning it means a lot, not just for me, but for the country,” Harun said.

And in the girls’ Under 48kg category, Kulova (Rael) overcame Nigeria’s Boubacar Ousmane in the third-place play-offs.

“It was tough, but I believed in my preparations. This shows Kenyan judo is improving, and we can compete with the best in Africa,” Kulova said.

The third bronze medal came from fencer Kihara (Kinoti) who delivered a composed and tactical display against Egyptian opponents Ayman Moaz and Ahmed Elkady.

“I stayed calm and focused on my strategy. Standing on the podium is a proud moment for me and for Kenyan fencing,” he said.

So far, Kenya has four gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals.

Kenyan women’s beach handball team was due to face Senegal in the final yesterday.

In boxing, three Kenyan boxers were equally expected to take the ring in quarter-final matches last evening at Sitadela Indoor Arena after only 11 countries registered for the weeklong showpiece.

They were minimumweight (48kg) Ellah Demesi, bantamweight (54kg) Clinton Omondi and lightweight (60kg) Felix Ochieng’.

Demesi was to clash with Angola's Zola Lano, Ochieng’ was to meet the winner between Mambu Mambone of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Khalifa Ababacar Konate of Senegal, while Omondi (Clinton) was to meet Aquali Abedella of Algeria.

Meanwhile, former world marathon champion Tegla Lorupe was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the growth of sport and peace initiatives in Kenya.

The Africa National Olympic Committee Association (ANOCA), in partnership with the International Judo Union, awarded Lorupe a medal of recognition for her leadership and dedication to the Judo for Peace programme.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition. Sports has the power to change lives, and through judo we are giving refugees hope, discipline, and a sense of belonging,” said Lorupe.

Lorupe, who heads refugee sports programmes in Kenya and leads the national Judo for Peace initiative, was recognised for her advocacy for marginalised communities and her efforts to use sport as a tool for social transformation.

She urged former athletes across different disciplines to play an active role in developing sports on the continent.

“Those of us who have benefited from sport have a responsibility to give back,” she said.

“If former athletes step forward, Africa can become a true sporting powerhouse.”

The impact of the Judo for Peace programme has already been felt, with the Kenyan refugee judo team recently making its debut at the Africa Games in Angola, where they reached the quarter-final stage