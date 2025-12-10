Marko set to leave Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing are on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on December 7, 2025, during race day. [AFP]

Red Bull's influential advisor Helmut Marko is leaving the Formula One giants, it was reported by several media outlets yesterday.

The 82-year-old Austrian has been front and centre of Red Bull's remarkable run in F1 since their arrival on the grid back in 2005, helping to oversee six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles.

The 1971 winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours for Porsche is a close ally of Max Verstappen, who missed out on a fifth successive title by only two points to McLaren's Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Marko was responsible for Red Bull's young driver programme, and was behind Sebastian Vettel's four titles, along with Verstappen's emergence as one of the all-time greats.