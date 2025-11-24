Kenya Police clinch 2025 National Boxing League title

Boniface Mogunde (left) and Alex Kanabi of Uganda in past action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It was a protracted war, but at the end of it, record Kenyan champions Kenya Police were crowned the 2025 National Boxing League champions.

The title was theirs to lose for the team that’s popularly referred to as Chafua Chafua.

They didn’t disappoint after all, as their eyes were always focused on the title from the first leg of the league.

Chafua Chafua stole the show after winning the last leg with a margin of six points. They picked 30 points ahead of KDF’s 24 to finish the league tussle with a total tally of unassailable 110 as the curtains came down on the championships in Kisumu over the weekend.

KDF’s main impediment in the fight to retain the title was their failure to honour the first leg of the league championships held in Busia early in the year.

Policeman Boniface Mogunde, who’s the Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion, emerged as the 2025 best boxer of the year, while Amina Martha won the female title.

KDF’s Dennis Muthama was happy to have emerged as the new national bantamweight (54kg) champion, outwitting his fiercest opponent, policeman Shaffi Bakari, who failed to take the ring from a semifinal cut, which the doctors ruled him out of the contest.

“Despite winning through a walkover, I’m happy that I had prepared well for this bout,” Muthama told Standard Sports.

Coming third, fourth and fifth at the end of the league championships were Nairobi County, former champions Kenya Prisons and Nakuru County with 37, 28 and 25 points respectively.

Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, Kibra, Kisumu, and Laikipia counties and Githurai 44 followed with 24, 21, 20, 12 and nine points respectively as the top ten teams of the season.

Others who took part in the bouts were Mombasa (seven), Busia (four), Kongowea (four), Kiambu (three), Vihiga (two), while Mbaraki, Havana, Molo, Kwale and Siaya tied on a point each.

Trans Nzoia and Kajiado had no points.