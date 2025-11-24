×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya Police clinch 2025 National Boxing League title

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 24, 2025
Boniface Mogunde (left) and Alex Kanabi of Uganda in past action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It was a protracted war, but at the end of it, record Kenyan champions Kenya Police were crowned the 2025 National Boxing League champions.

The title was theirs to lose for the team that’s popularly referred to as Chafua Chafua.

They didn’t disappoint after all, as their eyes were always focused on the title from the first leg of the league.

Chafua Chafua stole the show after winning the last leg with a margin of six points. They picked 30 points ahead of KDF’s 24 to finish the league tussle with a total tally of unassailable 110 as the curtains came down on the championships in Kisumu over the weekend.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KDF’s main impediment in the fight to retain the title was their failure to honour the first leg of the league championships held in Busia early in the year.

Policeman Boniface Mogunde, who’s the Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion, emerged as the 2025 best boxer of the year, while Amina Martha won the female title.

KDF’s Dennis Muthama was happy to have emerged as the new national bantamweight (54kg) champion, outwitting his fiercest opponent, policeman Shaffi Bakari, who failed to take the ring from a semifinal cut, which the doctors ruled him out of the contest.

“Despite winning through a walkover, I’m happy that I had prepared well for this bout,” Muthama told Standard Sports.

Coming third, fourth and fifth at the end of the league championships were Nairobi County, former champions Kenya Prisons and Nakuru County with 37, 28 and 25 points respectively.

Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, Kibra, Kisumu, and Laikipia counties and Githurai 44 followed with 24, 21, 20, 12 and nine points respectively as the top ten teams of the season.

Others who took part in the bouts were Mombasa (seven), Busia (four), Kongowea (four), Kiambu (three), Vihiga (two), while Mbaraki, Havana, Molo, Kwale and Siaya tied on a point each.

Trans Nzoia and Kajiado had no points.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police Chafua chafua National Boxing League Kisumu
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved