Kenyans gear up for World Development Cup in Kilifi County

Elite Men Category cycling during the 2025 Africa triathlon and Duathlon Cup in Kilifi County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All is set for this weekend’s 2025 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup to be staged in Kilifi County.

A total of 24 athletes will represent the country in a 10-nation contest that will feature the youth and elite categories.

Triathletes from Tunisia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia will battle hosts Kenya in the two-day competition.

Team Kenya coach David Ndatha said that the event is key to Kenya’s preparations for the 2026 Youth Olympics to be held in Dakar, Senegal.

“We have adjusted age requirements in the youth category to meet the age limits for the Youth Olympics. Usually, we have participants aged 13 to 15 years but now we have 15 to 17 years because that is the age required for one to participate in the Youth Olympics,” Ndatha said.

He added that triathlon is still a developing sport in the country hence lower numbers in the junior categories.

“It’s an expensive sport that is still at the development stage because many children don’t have access to let’s say a swimming pool for training and the bikes are also costly making it inaccessible to many. That is why we have less entries in the youth competition.”

Six boys and one girl will compete in the youth category while Kenya will feature 16 in the three-event contest.

The country’s top triathletes Joseph Okal, Anthony Njenga, Trevor Mwamisi and Hamza Bashir will lead Kenya’s onslaught in the men’s elite category.

Meagan Irungu and Bernice Kariuki will fly the Kenyan flag in the women’s elite competition while Josette Njeri, who is recovering from injur,y is in doubt.