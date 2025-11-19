×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenyans gear up for World Development Cup in Kilifi County

By Jonah Onyango | Nov. 19, 2025
Elite Men Category cycling during the 2025 Africa triathlon and Duathlon Cup in Kilifi County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

All is set for this weekend’s 2025 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup to be staged in Kilifi County.

A total of 24 athletes will represent the country in a 10-nation contest that will feature the youth and elite categories.

Triathletes from Tunisia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia will battle hosts Kenya in the two-day competition.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Team Kenya coach David Ndatha said that the event is key to Kenya’s preparations for the 2026 Youth Olympics to be held in Dakar, Senegal.

“We have adjusted age requirements in the youth category to meet the age limits for the Youth Olympics. Usually, we have participants aged 13 to 15 years but now we have 15 to 17 years because that is the age required for one to participate in the Youth Olympics,” Ndatha said.

He added that triathlon is still a developing sport in the country hence lower numbers in the junior categories.

“It’s an expensive sport that is still at the development stage because many children don’t have access to let’s say a swimming pool for training and the bikes are also costly making it inaccessible to many. That is why we have less entries in the youth competition.”

Six boys and one girl will compete in the youth category while Kenya will feature 16 in the three-event contest.

The country’s top triathletes Joseph Okal, Anthony Njenga, Trevor Mwamisi and Hamza Bashir will lead Kenya’s onslaught in the men’s elite category.  

Meagan Irungu and Bernice Kariuki will fly the Kenyan flag in the women’s elite competition while Josette Njeri, who is recovering from injur,y is in doubt.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

World Development Cup Duathlon and Triathlon Cup 2026 Youth Olympics
.

Latest Stories

Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
Acorn eyes Nairobi's young workers with new Sh2.2b housing project
Real Estate
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
National
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
By Special Correspondent 1 hr ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
By Philip Mwakio 1 hr ago
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved