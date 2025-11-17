Braeburn shines as Nairobi County swimming finals make a big splash

Orca swimmer in action during THE Zone 3 championship at Kasarani Aquatic [Frankline Kipruto, Standard]

The Nairobi County Swimming Championships came to an end on Sunday Evening at Kasarani, with Brae Burn Swimming Club dominating the medal table in a competitive event that drew over 200 swimmers and 2,700 entries. The finals showcased young talent, resilience, and growing ambition in Kenyan swimming.

Brae burn Swimming Club emerged as the overall winners in the Nairobi County Swimming Championships, clinching 18 gold medals and a total of 49 medals to top the table. Little Fish Swim Club followed closely with13 golds and 20 total medals, while NextGen Multi-Sport Academy came third with 8 golds.

Among the standout performers was Aman Ladak, a 16-year-old swimmer from Sailfish Swimming Club, who competed in the backstroke and freestyle categories. Aman said the biggest challenge was the temperature, but he managed to push through, with his best performance coming in freestyle.

Gabriella Gomeri, 21, from Castle Sports, swam in the 50m backstroke and freestyle. She expressed joy after finishing on top despite struggles, crediting the cheering crowd for her success. “Now my focus is on the Mombasa Gala next month,” she added.

Teddy Mwamuyi, Chairperson of the Nairobi Swimming Association, praised the event’s success despite minor challenges with electricity and water. “The kids really showed up, and Nairobi continues to dominate in swimming,” he said. He also highlighted the need to train and empower Nairobi coaches and raised concerns over Kasarani Aquatics, saying it needs urgent improvement to provide a conducive environment for competitive swimming.

Kenya Aquatics will hold the National Open Water Swimming Championships on December 3, 2025, in Mombasa, followed by the Kenya Aquatics Short Course National Swimming Championships at Bandari Maritime Academy.

Both events aim to strengthen Kenya’s talent pipeline and prepare athletes for future global competitions.