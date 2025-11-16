×
Young swimmers ignite Kasarani in chase for national spots

By John Mutinda | Nov. 16, 2025
Swimmers in action at the NCSA Interclubs Invitational Swimming Championship at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi [John Mutinda, Standard]

‎The NCSA Interclubs Invitational Swimming Championship kicked off at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, bringing together 292 swimmers from various clubs across the country as they battled for glory and a chance to qualify for the National Short Course Championship scheduled for December.

‎The three-day event, which began on Friday, marked a major upgrade in competition standards as organisers deployed fully electronic digital timing, a shift from last month’s Zone 3 Championships, which relied entirely on manual systems.

‎Event officials expressed satisfaction with the improved accuracy and efficiency, noting the positive feedback from athletes and coaches.

‎“Zone 3 last month didn't have digital timing; they were totally manual. For us, we are now fully electronic,” said one of the organisers, emphasizing the importance of reliable times for qualification.

‎The championship has so far run smoothly, with organisers anticipating an even more seamless and faster experience on Sunday as the contest enters its final day.

‎Among the standout performers is 13-year-old Muthui Christabel of Kianda Swim Team, who took part in the 800m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and several other long-distance events as she pushed for a national ticket.

‎“I knew how to pace myself and I was steady enough. My goal is to qualify for the nationals.” She said .

‎Another promising talent, Chris Mugo of Super Marlins Swim Club, has set his sights on rewriting the record books in the 800m freestyle.

‎“My main goal is to drop records in the 800. That’s what I’m working for,” said Mugo.

‎With competition tightening and expectations rising, the final day is expected to deliver more electric performances as swimmers push for personal bests, club pride, and coveted national qualification slots.

.

.

