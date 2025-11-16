Young swimmers ignite Kasarani in chase for national spots

The NCSA Interclubs Invitational Swimming Championship kicked off at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, bringing together 292 swimmers from various clubs across the country as they battled for glory and a chance to qualify for the National Short Course Championship scheduled for December.
The three-day event, which began on Friday, marked a major upgrade in competition standards as organisers deployed fully electronic digital timing, a shift from last month’s Zone 3 Championships, which relied entirely on manual systems.
Event officials expressed satisfaction with the improved accuracy and efficiency, noting the positive feedback from athletes and coaches.
“Zone 3 last month didn't have digital timing; they were totally manual. For us, we are now fully electronic,” said one of the organisers, emphasizing the importance of reliable times for qualification.
The championship has so far run smoothly, with organisers anticipating an even more seamless and faster experience on Sunday as the contest enters its final day.
Among the standout performers is 13-year-old Muthui Christabel of Kianda Swim Team, who took part in the 800m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and several other long-distance events as she pushed for a national ticket.
“I knew how to pace myself and I was steady enough. My goal is to qualify for the nationals.” She said .
Another promising talent, Chris Mugo of Super Marlins Swim Club, has set his sights on rewriting the record books in the 800m freestyle.
“My main goal is to drop records in the 800. That’s what I’m working for,” said Mugo.
With competition tightening and expectations rising, the final day is expected to deliver more electric performances as swimmers push for personal bests, club pride, and coveted national qualification slots.