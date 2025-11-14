Talanta City Stadium 66 per cent complete, set for full operation by February 2026

Talanta Stadium hits 66 per cent completion as government fast tracks finish.[Pervin Kemboi/Standard]

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Salim Mvurya has announced that Talanta City Stadium is 66 per cent complete.

External works are expected to wrap up by December, with the stadium set for full operations by February 2026.

Speaking on Friday at the Talanta Sports Grounds along Ngong Road, CS Mvurya, accompanied by Sports PS Elijah Mwangi and Defense PS Dr. Patrick Mariru, conducted a brief inspection of the stadium currently under construction.

He revealed that the outer works, including access roads and railway connectivity to Bomas, are progressing well and are expected to be completed by December. “The stadium is now at 66 per cent and we are on track. By February next year, it should be ready for full use,” said Mvurya.

The CS also highlighted that over 54 VIP skyboxes are already being painted and receiving final touches.

“We are working hand-in-hand with other ministries, such as Transport, Roads, and Kenya Power, to ensure every part of this stadium is ready,” he added.

The inspection aimed to ensure that quality materials are used, with a dedicated team monitoring supplies and construction standards.

Mvurya also stated that the stadium will feature three training grounds and serve as a multi-purpose venue for both football and rugby.

He commended President William Ruto for supporting the Talanta project and assured the public that weekly progress reports would be shared to maintain transparency and momentum.

Talanta Stadium epitomises the government’s determination to deliver world-class sports infrastructure, unlocking Kenya’s youth sports potential and realising the aspirations of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Once completed, Talanta City Stadium will stand as a world-class sports facility, contributing to Kenya’s broader vision of nurturing talent and hosting top-tier local and international sporting events.