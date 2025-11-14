×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Talanta City Stadium 66 per cent complete, set for full operation by February 2026

By Frankline Kipruto | Nov. 14, 2025
Talanta Stadium hits 66 per cent completion as government fast tracks finish.[Pervin Kemboi/Standard]

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Salim Mvurya has announced that Talanta City Stadium is 66 per cent complete.

External works are expected to wrap up by December, with the stadium set for full operations by February 2026.

Speaking on Friday at the Talanta Sports Grounds along Ngong Road, CS Mvurya, accompanied by Sports PS Elijah Mwangi and Defense PS Dr. Patrick Mariru, conducted a brief inspection of the stadium currently under construction.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He revealed that the outer works, including access roads and railway connectivity to Bomas, are progressing well and are expected to be completed by December. “The stadium is now at 66 per cent and we are on track. By February next year, it should be ready for full use,” said Mvurya.

The CS also highlighted that over 54 VIP skyboxes are already being painted and receiving final touches.

“We are working hand-in-hand with other ministries, such as Transport, Roads, and Kenya Power, to ensure every part of this stadium is ready,” he added.

The inspection aimed to ensure that quality materials are used, with a dedicated team monitoring supplies and construction standards.

Mvurya also stated that the stadium will feature three training grounds and serve as a multi-purpose venue for both football and rugby.

He commended President William Ruto for supporting the Talanta project and assured the public that weekly progress reports would be shared to maintain transparency and momentum.

Talanta Stadium epitomises the government’s determination to deliver world-class sports infrastructure, unlocking Kenya’s youth sports potential and realising the aspirations of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Once completed, Talanta City Stadium will stand as a world-class sports facility, contributing to Kenya’s broader vision of nurturing talent and hosting top-tier local and international sporting events.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

CS Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports CS Salim Mvurya Talanta City Stadium Talanta Sports Grounds
.

Latest Stories

Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
National
By Mike Kihaki
5 hrs ago
Court dismisses woman's bid to deny 'husband' Sh258,000 rent
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Politics
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
By Willis Oketch 5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved