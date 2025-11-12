Why proposed Nacada policy is a threat to Kenyan sports ecosystem

Team Kenya are seen on a boat on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. [AFP]

Many sports are bound to suffer if the 2025 National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) policy is implemented.

Part of the sweeping proposed rules unveiled on July 30, 2025, by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nacada is banning a manufacturer, importer, distributor, wholesaler, retailer, or any related agent of alcoholic drinks from naming or branding a sports team by the name of an alcoholic drink’s product as well as not sponsoring or branding a sports league, tournament, or a national team.