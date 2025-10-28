×
Braeburn, USIU-A Dolphins rule Level One gala

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 28, 2025
A swimmer in action at the Nairobi County Swimming Association gala at Kiota School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Braeburn Swimming Club and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins Swim Club emerged tops at the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level One age group gala held at Kiota School over the weekend.

Braeburn dominated the men’s contest to win with 36 medals, while USIU-A Dolphins garnered 30 medals to top the women’s table. Braeburn won 19 gold, 13 silver and four bronze medals, while USIU-A Dolphins men’s team finished second with 13 gold, nine silver and five bronze.

Frontal Wave Swim Club were third with six gold, four silver and five bronze, whereas Amazi Dolphins and Oshwal Academy Nairobi were fourth and fifth with 13 and 12 medals respectively.

USIU-A Dolphins outclassed their female counterparts from 16 other clubs to take home 14 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

Kianda School was second with nine gold, two silver and four bronze medals, while Peponi School had nine gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

