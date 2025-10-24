This is the way to stardom

Harambee Starlets assistant Coach Jacqueline Akoth during training ahead of their 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match against Gambia at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on 23 October 23, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Starlets will on Friday take on Gambia Queen Scorpions in a 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) third round qualifier match at Nyayo Stadium.

Starlets must fire from all cylinders to enhance their chances of securing their return to the African stage. They will be looking to draw the first blood ahead of the return leg set for Tuesday at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal.

A win in Nairobi will be a step closer to qualifying to the now expanded Wafcon that will feature 16 teams.

This is an increase of four nations from the previous 12. Starlets are determined to make their second appearance having made their debut in 2016 after eliminating Algeria in the final round of qualifiers.

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba said that it's an important fixture for her charges as well as the country.

"It's a big game because if we win, we play at the 2026 Wafcon. As usual, we urge Kenyans to come and cheer us because they are always a big factor and we hope that they will turn out in large numbers," Odemba said.

Odemba added that Starlets are in high spirits and looking forward to the match.

"The girls are ready because they also understand that it's an opportunity for them to go and compete on a big stage. It's an important match for their careers."

"We have done an analysis on Gambia's last two matches. We have seen how they play, we understand their strengths and weaknesses and have worked on capitalising on that and make sure they won't use their strong points," she said.

Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor, who starred during Kenya's clash against Tunisia that spurred them to the final round of qualifiers, underscored that qualifying for Wafcon will create more professional opportunities for players.

"It's very crucial for us because if we qualify for Wafcon, it will come with many opportunities for players to join professional ranks," Awuor said.

She exuded confidence that they will get it right because of the quality of players in camp.

"We have quality players, we are all ready to fight and I believe that any player who will be given an opportunity will give their best and get the job done."