×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

World record holder Chepng'etich gets three-year ban for anti-doping rule violations

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 23, 2025
Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 2024 Chicago Marathon professional women's division at Grant Park on October 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. [AFP]

World record holder in the women's marathon, Ruth Chepng’etich, has been banned for three years after admitting to anti-doping rule violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday, October 23.

The Kenyan runner, who recently established the world record time of 2:09:56 in Chicago in October 2024, faces the ban despite seeing her historic performances before the positive test documented in the ruling.

The AIU had originally sought a four-year ban following her provisional suspension, which had been imposed in July after a positive test for Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) on 14 March. 

HCTZ is a diuretic commonly used as a masking agent in doping cases and is listed as a prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) framework.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Chepng’etich’s ban, however, does not erase her pre-ban achievements. Her Chicago marathon record set last year remains on the books as her official performance. 

Beyond the ruling on the positive test, the AIU said it remains on the case involving additional material found on Chepng’etich’s phone. The organization indicated that messages dating back to 2022 raise “reasonable suspicion” that the positive test may not have been accidental 
AIU chief Brett Clothier confirmed that investigators would pursue the matter to determine whether further violations occurred.

"The case regarding the positive test for HCTZ has been resolved, but the AIU will continue to investigate the suspicious material recovered from Chepng’etich's phone to determine if any other violations have occurred,” Clothier said in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ruth Chepngetich Marathoner Ruth Chepngetich Doping Substances
.

Latest Stories

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
21 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
21 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Business
By Macharia Kamau
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
By Michael Ndonye 21 mins ago
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
By Macharia Kamau 21 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
By Joachim Bwana 21 mins ago
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
By Peter Kimani 21 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved