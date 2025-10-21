×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Dembele set for PSG return against Leverkusen today

By AFP | Oct. 21, 2025
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele kicks a ball during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match at the club training camp in Poissy, west of Paris, on May 21, 2025. [AFP]

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele is in line to make his return from injury for Paris Saint Germain against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, a source close to the club told AFP  yesterday.

The news will come as a welcome boost for PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side has been struggling with injuries this season.

Dembele, 28, has been out for six weeks with a hamstring problem he suffered on international duty with France in early September.

He had been recuperating at a specialist clinic in Qatar and returned to training last week.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He missed out on PSG’s entertaining 3-3 draw against Strasbourg on Friday but is part of the first team squad for today’s match in Germany, the source said.

PSG published images of Dembele training normally on Saturday.

The reigning European and French champions welcomed back forwards Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was a substitute, against Strasbourg.

They are, however, still missing midfield duo Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves, although some media have reported that captain Marquinhos has travelled to Germany with the squad.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PSG PSG-Chelsea Clash Football Tournaments Paris Saint-Germain
.

Latest Stories

The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
The future of the workplace and how employees can prepare for it
Enterprise
By Paul Kariuki
16 mins ago
Kenyan wins top Africa Prize for engineering
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
16 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
Enterprise
By Maryann Muganda
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
By Maryann Muganda 16 mins ago
How AI boosts some jobs but prompts attacks on women
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
How Ruto watered down Raila's activism moments after his death
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
By Edwin Nyarangi and Jacinta Mutura 6 hrs ago
See you in court, ex-CJ Maraga tells Ruto over new legislations
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
By Barrack Muluka 6 hrs ago
ODM after Raila: Threat is real that the party will end up in factions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved