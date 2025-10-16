×
The Standard

Athletics and rugby take centre stage in Machakos

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 16, 2025

Amason Sampao crosses the finish line to win the men's 5,000m during the BingwaFest national finals in Siaya. [Courtesy] 

Asbel Kiprop and Amason Sampao will be the centre of attraction on Friday as the athletics programme of the Betika BingwaFest Season Two lights up Machakos County.

The two stars are set to renew their rivalry in the 5,000m and 10,000m races at Kenyatta Stadium, where more than 400 athletes are competing for a share of the Sh6 million prize pool.

Last year, Kiprop won the 10,000m title, while Sampao triumphed in the 5,000m before going on to clinch the national title in Siaya in April.

The athletics showdown will kickstart a busy weekend of sports in Machakos as the third leg of the Betika BingwaFest Season Two builds towards its climax on Sunday.

The week-long event, which began on Monday, has brought together hundreds of competitors from the Eastern region to battle for part of the Sh17 million prize kitty across football, rugby, basketball, and athletics.

Rugby action will take over Machakos School today before the competition shifts to Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday for the main cup finals. Basketball fans will also have something to cheer about as matches tip off the same day on the newly installed court at Kenyatta Stadium.

Betika Head of Brand, Eric Mwiti, said he is looking forward to an action-packed weekend.

“Machakos always delivers great energy, and we expect a lot of excitement as we move closer to the national finals,” said Mwiti.

The season’s first two legs were held in Nakuru and Siaya, with the Machakos event marking the third stop before the national finals later this year. Winners in football and rugby will take home Sh1 million each, while basketball champions will pocket Sh500,000.  

