Pamoja Chan 2024 LOCs join in mourning Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during Kip Keino Classic games at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Pamoja Chan 2024 Local Organising Committees (LOC) of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have joined Kenyans in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a message of condolence, the three LOCs led by Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania, Peter Ogwang of Uganda, and Nicholas Musonye of Kenya expressed deep sorrow to the people of Kenya and the Odinga family following the passing of the veteran opposition leader in India on Wednesday.

The committees described Raila as a symbolic figure who was not only a political giant but also a true sportsman and strong promoter of football in Africa.

Tenga, who once served as Cecafa president, recalled Raila’s long history with football, noting that his passion for the sport began many years ago during his youth.

“Raila supported football from his early days and was well known in the region for the support he gave CECAFA during my tenure,” Tenga said.

Musonye, who served as Cecafa Secretary General for 22 years, remembered Raila as a true friend of football.

“He stood with us and always supported regional tournaments. He believed in the power of sports to unite people,” Musonye said.

The leaders noted that Raila attended several Chan 2024 matches at Kasarani Stadium, showing equal support to all three host nations — Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania — as a symbol of his belief in regional unity and cooperation.

“Hon. Odinga’s presence at Chan was a reflection of his love for the game and his commitment to seeing East Africa work together,” Tenga added.

The three chairmen wished Raila’s family strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

Raila Odinga will be remembered not just as a statesman, but also as a great supporter of African football and a unifying force in the region.