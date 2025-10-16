Nairobi Mini Games inspire discipline, talent and innovation in children

Students taking part in Nairobi Mini Games at Urafiki Carovana Schools Kahawa on October 11, 2025. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The sixth edition of the Nairobi Mini Games, held at Urafiki Carovana School, brought together children from 25 schools across the city in a colorful display of talent, teamwork, and creativity. The annual tournament, which has grown to become one of Nairobi’s most inclusive sporting and talent development events, is redefining how schools nurture children’s potential beyond academics.

The Nairobi Mini Games 2025 featured an impressive mix of disciplines from traditional sports like soccer, swimming, taekwondo, and basketball to emerging fields such as robotics, coding, aviation, and modern dance.

The event attracted not only schools but also individual children and clubs, all competing under one goal: to grow future champions.

According to Peter Kamau, International Mini Games Treasurer and Technical Director, this year’s edition showcased significant progress in both participation and quality.

“We have seen a big difference. The quality of the event has gone high, especially among the competitors,” Kamau said.

Kamau said with its growing reputation and inclusive spirit, the tournament is proving that investing in children’s sporting activities helps in nurturing character, confidence, and creativity for a brighter future

“We have improved in accommodating more events, bringing on board sciences, coding, robotics, arts, and aviation. The children are innovative and creative. The purpose is to give everybody and the future a chance by working with the present.”

Kamau noted that inclusivity was a key feature this year, with special needs children actively competing alongside their peers. The introduction of swimming for the third time was another milestone, drawing strong participation and enthusiasm.

“In the Nairobi Mini Games, we don’t just compete among schools; we allow children to have equal opportunities. They gain exposure to international-standard equipment and professional referees, which many schools cannot provide,” Kamau added.

He explained that such experiences bridge a gap in the current education system, where sports often take a back seat to academics.

Kamau called for closer collaboration with the Ministry of Sports to build capacity and professionalism in coaching and talent development within schools.

“If you have competent and experienced coaches in sports or IT, they can identify talents and advise schools directly. Teachers are not sportsmen the Mini Games bridges that gap,” he said.

David Weru, President of the International Mini Games, echoed Kamau’s sentiments, saying the Nairobi event now in its sixth year is part of a wider regional initiative that has reached Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

“The sixth Nairobi Mini Games and the 16th International Mini Games have improved learners’ skills and molded them as they grow,” Weru said.

“We’ve added new activities like skating, ballet, modern dance, gymnastics, archery, and chess, and we’re preparing to introduce a Nairobi Mini Games Science and Arts Festival because we’ve seen huge interest in coding, robotics, and art.”

Weru emphasized that sports build well-rounded individuals, boosting both academic performance and personal development.

“Our motto is ‘growing children into world champions’, When a child does well in sports, they also improve in academics, social growth, and wellbeing. Sports teach respect, excellence, and friendship the core Olympic values” he said.

He reiterated that winners of the tournament are looking ahead to taking part in Arusha and Kigali, adding that this will continue shaping not just future athletes, but also innovators, leaders, and responsible citizens.

“The goal is participation and growth. We want every child regardless of background to have a chance to discover their potential and take sports as a lifelong skill or career,” Weru said.

Among the many young stars who shone was 11-year-old Gillan Kinyua, who bagged a gold medal in Taekwondo.

“I’ve taken part in more than 20 championships in Kenya and outside the country,” said Kinyua.

“I feel motivated for the next games when I win. My role model is my coach and dad. They inspire me to keep pushing. I’m a blue belt now and I want to get my black belt before I turn 15.”

He added that Taekwondo has helped him build discipline, mental clarity, and confidence, lessons he applies both at home and in school.

The games’ success has also been fueled by his coach Joseph Njogu.

“We have taken the lead in Taekwondo and won overall,” Njogu said.

“The sport instills discipline both in school and at home. It gives children courage, resilience, and helps them confront life challenges. My dream is to see them play in the Olympics one day.”

He, however, raised concerns over the disparity in facilities, noting that public schools still struggle to match the resources of private and international institutions.