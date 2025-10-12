Shujaa retains Safari Sevens title

Kenya Shujaa players take on Shogun during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament finals at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Shujaa are the 2025 Safari Sevens champions.

Shujaa retained their title after coming from behind to edge out Shogun 14-7 in the finals played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts got off to a poor start after going down 7-0 inside the opening minute when over commitment at the rack opened gaps that Shogun took advantage off and scored a converted try.

The hosts were forced to put in some bog defensive and attacking work trying to breach a steady Shogun side who held on for the next five minutes before being beaten at the stroke of half time when Samwel Aasti released Nygel Amaitsa for a center post try that he converted for 7-7 tie.

In the final half, Shujaa survived when Shogun who thought had scored to retake the lead were denied a corner post try for an obstruction call made by the lineman before two line out wins by Kenya were overruled for not being straight.

However, Floyd Wabwire came off the bench to score winner, dazzling through the Shogun defense before flying through the center posts for the lead. Amaitsa converted as Shujaa picked a 14-7 win.

This marked Shujaa’s fourth consecutive final appearance and the third straight final showdown against Shogun. Their previous results included victories over Germany (12–5) in 2021, Shogun (19–0) in 2023, and Shogun (12–0) in 2024.

Before kickoff, a moment of silence was observed in honour of Warren Abrahams, the Belgium National Sevens Team coach who passed away on Friday during the tournament.

Kenya Morans on the other hand won bronze after seeing off Zimbabwe as KCB who are the National Sevens Circuit champions finished fifth.