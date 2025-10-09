Harambee Stars edge out 10-man Burundi in World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam (left) celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match against Burundi at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi, on October 9, 2025. [FKF Media]

Ryan Ogam came off the bench to score the winner as Harambee Stars edged out 10-man Burundi 1-0 in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers, Group F match, played at the Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura on Thursday.

The Wolfsberger AC striker made an instant impact eight minutes into the match, scoring in the 73rd minute to hand Kenya a much-needed win in a tightly contested encounter as they continue with their rebuilding process.

It was a moment of magic from the young forward, who guided the ball beautifully into the top corner after receiving the pass from Michael Olunga, leaving Burundi goalkeeper Nahimana Jonathan with no chance.

The match, however, carried little weight in terms of qualification, as both sides had already fallen out of contention for a place at the World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in June next year.

Despite that, pride and regional bragging rights were at stake between two teams with a long and balanced rivalry.

Burundi and Kenya have now met 12 times, with both nations winning three matches each, while five games have ended in draws, including the first-leg clash in Nairobi.

The game began with high intensity, but Burundi’s hopes were dealt an early blow when Caleb Bimenyimana was sent off in the fifth minute for a reckless tackle on Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

Bwire was unable to continue, forcing coach Benni McCarthy to make an early change, bringing in Byrne Omondi.

Harambee Stars players celebrate after scoring against Burundi a goal during their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura, Burundi, on October 9, 2025. [FKF Media]

Kenya tried to take advantage of the extra man, with William Lenkupae coming close in the 18th minute, only to be denied by a fine save from Nahimana.

Moments later, Mazour Okwaro found himself in the referee’s book for a foul on Jean Girumugisha, sparking heated protests from the Burundi players in the 27th minute.

Stars continued pressing, with Rooney Onyango sending in a dangerous cross in the 37th minute, which was tipped away by the alert Burundi goalkeeper.

Just before halftime, Adam Wilson forced another fine save from Nahimana with a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but the two sides went into the break level at 0-0.

Despite their numerical advantage, Kenya struggled to break through the Burundi defence in the second half.

Adam Wilson and Timothy Ouma combined neatly in the 60th minute, but Ouma’s effort was tipped over by Nahimana.

McCarthy then made a double substitution in the 65th minute, introducing Ryan Ogam and Job Ochieng for Austine Odhiambo and Duke Abuya.

The move paid off almost immediately, as Ogam made his presence felt with the decisive strike just eight minutes after coming on.

Olunga and Lenkupae were later withdrawn in the 79th minute for Marvin Nabwire and Boniface Muchiri as Kenya sought to manage the game to the final whistle.

The victory sees Kenya climb to 12 points from nine matches, while Burundi remain a point behind in the standings. Kenya face Ivory Coast in their final match on Tuesday.

Though both teams are already out of contention for qualification, the result gives Harambee Stars a confidence boost as they continue building towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host.