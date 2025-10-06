K'Ogalo raid KCB as champions Kenya Police bag first win

Mathare United's Cetric Asango and Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks in action during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center, on October 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia handed Robert Matano his second defeat of the new campaign after narrowly seeing off KCB 1-0 in round four of the SportPesa Premier League at Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Defending champions Kenya Police and Mara Sugar also joined Sharks in banking their first victories of the new season while new league boys APS Bomet continue to find it rough in top flight football.

In Dandora, Felix Mboya scored the winner for K’Ogalo who moved to third place with six points same as the bankers, three points behind early runners Shabana who sit top with nine points heading into the October Fifa international break.

The defeat was Robert Matano’s second of the season, the bankers having gone down 1-0 to Mathare United last weekend.

Matano, arguably Kenya’s most successful local coach, begun his tenure at the den with a 2-0 win over his former employers Tusker before seeing off Kariobangi Sharks 1-0.

For the Bankers, the defeat extended a two-year winless run against Gor Mahia. Their last victory over the record champions came in January 2023, a game they won 1-0.

Since then, the sides have met six times, with four matches ending evenly and Gor Mahia winning twice.

In Kericho, Clinton Kinanga netted the sole goal as defending champions Kenya Police disciplined new comers APS Bomet 1-0 in the discipline forcers derby staged at Kericho Green Stadium.

Police had kicked off their title defense with a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars last Wednesday while APS Bomet had lost to Muranga Seal 2-0 and Shabana 4-2 before going down to Police.