Nzoia Sugar and MOFA kick off Super League campaign with wins

Evans Maliachi of Nzoia Sugar (right) in action against 3K during NSKL match at Mumias Sports Complex, on September 28, 2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

The 2025-2026 National Super League (NSL) kicked off over the weekend with thrilling matches across the country, as Nzoia Sugar and Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) announced themselves early with vital victories.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia Sugar, fresh from relegation from the top flight, signaled their intent to bounce back strongly with a 2-1 win over 3K FC.

The Millers, backed by their home fans, came from behind to seal the result and grab three points that set the tone for their campaign.

Their fighting spirit highlighted the determination of a side eager to return to the FKF Premier League at the first time of asking.

Elsewhere, MOFA carried their fine form from last season into the new campaign by edging out Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in a tightly contested duel.

The Academy side, who finished seventh last season, showed composure and discipline to overcome one of the experienced teams in the league.

The narrow win underlined MOFA’s ambitions of being among the promotion contenders this season.

In other results, Migori Youth beat Mwatate United 1-0, while Luanda Villa shared spoils with Samwest Blackboots in a 1-1 draw. Kabati Youth also held Vihiga United to a 1-1 stalemate.

Newcomers Fortune Sacco suffered a setback after falling 1-0 to Naivas, while Kibera Blackstars lost by the same margin at home to former Premier League outfit FC Talanta.

The opening weekend produced tight encounters, with only Nzoia Sugar managing to score more than one goal. With the season now underway, fans can expect an intense race for promotion as teams look to build momentum early.

For now, Nzoia Sugar and MOFA have set the early pace, sending a strong message to their rivals.