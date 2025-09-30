Nairobi United's Omalla dreaming of CAF Confederation Cup group stage

Nairobi United forward Dancan Omalla celebrates after scoring an equaliser goal against NEC of Uganda during their CAF Confederation Cup return leg match at Nyayo Stadium on September 27, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Duncan Omalla is dreaming big after helping Nairobi United reach the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The young striker scored the crucial equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Uganda’s National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The goal ensured a 3-3 aggregate result, with Nairobi advancing on away goals rule thanks to the 2-2 first-leg draw in Kampala.

Omalla, a former Kisumu Day star, said the team’s progress was a sign of growth and ambition.

“This is a big moment for us because it shows that we can compete at this level. It gives us the confidence we need to believe in ourselves ahead of the next round,” he said after the match.

The forward, who has risen quickly from the National Super League to continental football, admitted that the journey has not been easy.

“It is not easy to play in such a big tournament straight from the National Super League, but pressure is part of football. We are learning with every game, and we will keep improving,” Omalla said.

Nairobi United now face a huge challenge against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the second and final qualifying round.

The Tunisian side reached this stage after a 3-1 aggregate win over Sudan’s Madani and are known for their vast experience in continental competitions.

For the FKF Cup champions, the upcoming tie will be a real test of their character and ability. They must overcome nerves and inexperience to stand a chance of progressing to the group stages.

Omalla, however, remains hopeful that Nairobi can rise to the occasion. For him, the dream of reaching the group stage is alive, and the striker believes his team has what it takes if they stay united and keep improving.