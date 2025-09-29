Kenya Police survive scare to go through

Brian Okoth of Kenya Police FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Shabana FC during their FKF Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, on June 15, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya Police scrapped through to the second round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stages on a 3-3 aggregate despite losing 2-0 to Mogadishu City of Somalia during the second leg of the first round played at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Police headed to the match with a 3-1 aggregate advantage following a first leg victory at the same grounds last week, an advantage that came in handy after the poor display showed by Etienne Ndayiragije’s men.

Issa Adam Yusuf gave the visitors the lead after striking in the 33rd minute to hand the Somalia Premier League champions a narrow 1-0 half time lead.

Five minutes after the restart, Ibrahim Bangura made it 2-0 after converting a 55th minute penalty, a goal that made what seemed impossible an achievable dream for Mogadishu City.

Despite numerous efforts to pull what would be a shocking turn around, Police held on to sneak through to the second round.

Police will now advance to face either Al Hilal or Jamus from Juba in the second round. That brings them closer to the lucrative group stage, a milestone no Kenyan team has reached in recent years.

Speaking after the match, Ndayiragije rued missed chances but praised his charges of holding on when it mattered most.

The Burundian tactician bemoaned complacency that brought them trouble in a match they would have easily controlled especially with the first leg advantage.

“We played poor football and were not clinical. We were over confident and it almost cost us the next round in the continent’s most precious club football competition. That is unacceptable.

“We need to play better and that will be rectified in the next round because if we play like we did, we are out,” said Ndayiragije.