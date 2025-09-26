Stage set for busy golf weekend in Mombasa

Ronald Simiyu swings at Nyali Golf and Country Club course during the club captain's (Dinesh Sasan) prize caddies' tournament in Mombasa county before emerging the overall men's gross winner. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Coast golfers will this time have no time to waste as they sharpen their golf sticks to honour a two-day double tournament at Sea-link Mombasa and Nyali Golf and Country Club Course this weekend.

The golfers, most of whom are double members of both clubs, will have no option but to shuttle between the two courses on the island and mainland north coast of Mombasa to feature in the two events.

Action starts today with the Finalys golf tournament for the Scott Cup & Rose Bowl titles at Mombasa Golf Course, while Nyali Golf and Country Club also hosts golfers for the I&M Bank tournament, with both matches starting as early as 6.30 am.

The Kenya Women in Tourism golf day, a celebration of World Tourism Day, follows at the Mombasa Golf Course tomorrow, where exciting prizes have been lined up for the winners.

On the other hand, Nyali Course will also be hosting golfers for the Muwi Plastics tournament at the same time.

Mombasa Golf Club chairman Lawrence Odhiambo said they expect stiff competition in the tournament.

“I just hope the golf ‘gods’ will be smiling upon us this weekend and that everyone brings their ‘A’ game to the celebration of the sport we all love that will also be an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our course, “said Odhiambo.

Nyali Golf Club Chairman Jaine Githere said: “Let's make this weekend to remember, filled with great shots, friendly competition and memorable moments. May your drives be long and true and your putts find the bottom of the cup. Good luck to all the competitors.”

Meanwhile, an estimated 270 golfers from various clubs across the country will be at the par 73 Ruiru Golf Course in Kiambu County for the Annual Legendary golf tournament tomorrow.

Action on the 18-hole course tees off from 6.40 am in this year’s tournament.

Legendary James Njogu is set to defend his crown.

“Many of us will be going for the title, my swing is in perfect condition, and I am totally ready for another shot at victory,” said Njogu.