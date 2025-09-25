Kenya risks cricket suspension as board fights to steady ship

Aarnav Patel in action for Kenya U19 National Cricket Team in the World Cup Qualifiers in Nigeria. [Courtesy]

Kenya has been placed on a high watch list by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over governance wrangles, even as majority board members move to steady the ship.

The Standard has established that the ICC, the global cricket governing body, is closely monitoring the boardroom wars at Cricket Kenya and is considering tough action if the

situation is not resolved.

An ICC ban would carry far-reaching consequences, including the freezing of international funding and a prohibition from participating in internationally sanctioned cricket

tournaments.

In a bid to restore order, the majority board has acted firmly against a section of officials it accuses of fueling turmoil.

At a board meeting on Wednesday, seven board members passed a unanimous vote of no confidence against Acting Treasurer Kennedy Obuya.

The board had in June taken a similar decision against Chairman Manoj Patel, stripping him of executive authority to transact any business on behalf of Cricket Kenya.

Interestingly, the vote against Patel was also supported by Obuya, who has since aligned himself closely with the embattled chair in their protracted war with the majority board.

“At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Cricket Kenya held on 24 September 2025…it was unanimously resolved that a vote of no confidence be passed in Kennedy Obuya,” part

of the resolutions read.

The meeting was attended by Pearlyne Omamo (Director, Women’s Cricket), Thomas Odoyo (Director, Development), as well as board members Tariq Iqbal, Beryl Oyugi, Mary

Maina, and Pauline Njeru.

Also present was CK Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi.

The grounds cited for the move included abuse of office, failure to perform his constitutional duties, mismanagement of Cricket Kenya’s resources and finances, and bringing the game into disrepute.

The majority board says there have been attempts by Manoj and Obuya to access funds from CK bank accounts.

“It was further resolved that Manoj Patel and Kennedy Obuya are hereby barred from transacting or issuing instructions on behalf of Cricket Kenya in respect to all bank accounts. The Secretary is hereby instructed to communicate the resolutions to the bank and ensure compliance,” the board resolved.

On Sunday last week, Patel and Obuya convened a purported Special General Meeting (SGM), despite the Registrar of Sports having acknowledged that the meeting had been postponed.

Majority board members dismissed the meeting and its resolutions as null and void, arguing it was convened in violation of the Cricket Kenya Constitution.

The board has since announced that an SGM, whose sole agenda will be the election of the vice chairman, will be held on October 19.

In recent weeks, this majority bloc has increasingly asserted itself in directing Cricket Kenya’s affairs as it seeks to streamline operations.

Two weeks ago, the board terminated contracts with a Dubai- and India-based sports promotional company, citing what it described as serious governance breaches.

According to the board, the decision stemmed from attempts to stage a tournament without following due process, including obtaining ICC approval.

"On 10 September 2025, the board, by majority resolution, terminated its agreement with AOS citing severe reputational damage and grave breaches of governance including attempts to improperly influence Board members through financial inducements and external pressure," Bukusi announced.