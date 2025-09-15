Mathenge braves biting cold to win in Limuru

Tee-Off with Crown Lady winner Nyambura Wangunyu in action on the par-three seventh hole at Limuru Country Club, September 13, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Over the weekend, the Limuru Country Club hosted the 13th and final leg of the Tee-Off with Crown series. Despite the biting cold, Joseph Mathenge emerged as the overall winner.

Playing off a handicap of 12, Mathenge demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, finishing with an impressive score of 42 stableford points to claim the top prize.

"It was an early start, 6:48 am to be exact, but being the first group on the course made for a perfect round. My irons were dialed in, and I consistently hit greens in regulation, which made all the difference," said Mathenge.

Francis Kimani was the clear Gross winner with a score of 76 stableford points.

In the men's divisions, Feisal Ahmed claimed the Division A title with 38 stableford points, while Brian Kisuke dominated Division B with a score of 40 stableford points. Kenneth Wanjohi topped Division C, posting 34 stableford points.

The ladies also delivered standout performances, with Wambui Gitonga winning Division A with 38 stableford points. Catherine Sakuti excelled in Division B, matching the overall winner's score of 42 stableford points. Nyambura Wangunyu claimed victory in Division C with 35 stableford points.

Among the visiting golfers, Paul Oduor stood out by delivering a sensational score of 44 stableford points to win the coveted prize.

Young talent Albert Kamau also shone, posting an impressive score of 39 stableford points to bag the Junior prize.

The big prizes for a hole-in-one on the par-three seventh hole - a Shs7.8 million Mahindra Scorpion SUV and a Shs150,000 home makeover-remained unclaimed. The closest any of the 247 golfers came was Kimemia Mwangi, whose ball landed just two feet from the pin, earning him the Nearest to Pin Prize.

A special moment went to Titus Gichie, who aced the "wrong hole" and walked away with Shs50,000 worth of paint from the sponsor, Crown Paints Plc.

Adding to the excitement, young Leo Gitonga demonstrated his power and precision by winning the Longest Drive contest on the par-five 15th hole, while Jackie Sirai won in the Ladies' section.

At the scenic Sigona Golf Club layout, Ashit Shah, playing off a handicap of 18, emerged as the overall winner of the Mayfair Insurance Golf Day at the Sigona Golf Club, securing the title with an impressive score of 40 stableford points.

In the men's category, Bharat Shah also recorded 40 stableford points to claim the top spot, while Pradip Pops took second place with 39 stableford points.

On the ladies' side, Archana Patel, playing off a handicap of 18, claimed the Ladies' title with 38 stableford points, followed closely by Juliet Mageria, who finished with 37 stableford points.

Evergreen golfer Hanif Tayebjee showcased his skill once again by carding a score of 72 gross to win in the Gross category. The future of golf looks promising, as Sam Kinuthia, playing off a handicap of 29, clinched the Junior prize with 37 stableford points.

Kiarie Kamau, playing off a handicap of 14, was the Guest winner with a score of 37 stableford points. Michael Mwiti won the Sponsor Guest prize with 37 stableford points, while Jay Varia secured second place in the Sponsor Guest category with a score of 36 stableford points.

Andrew Karanja, with a handicap of 26, won the Staff prize by scoring 26 stableford points.

The prizes for the First and Second Nine went to Saahil Patel and Mayur Mulji, both of whom scored 22 stableford points.

Akshay Chandaria took home the Longest Drive Men prize, while Noni Wanyee claimed the Longest Drive Ladies prize.

"It was an early start, 6:48 am to be exact, but being the first group on the course made for a perfect round. My irons were dialed in, and I consistently hit greens in regulation, which made all the difference," Mathenge.