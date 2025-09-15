×
Kipyegon oozes class as she leads squad to 1500m final

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 15, 2025
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Four-time world champion Faith Kipyegon displayed her brilliance once again as she booked her place in women’s 1500m set for tomorrow.

Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic champion, ran a tactical race in Heat 1 of the event’s semi-final at the Japan National Stadium yesterday, anchoring countrywoman Dorcus Ewoi to an automatic qualification.

The 1500 world record holder took the top place (4:00.34) in the Heat, while Ewoi (4:00.65) followed in second place.

Ethiopian two-time world indoor champion Freweyni Hailu recovered from a fall in the first lap of the Heat to finish third in 4:01.03) behind Kipyegon and Ewoi.

“I hope I will be more focused on the bigger goal on Tuesday and we hope we do our best to run a beautiful race in the final,” Kipyegon said after qualifying.

She said the squad progressing to the final is eying a podium sweep.

Kipyegon, a defending champion, is on a mission to claim her fourth world 1500m title.

Olympian Nelly Chepchirchir won Heat Two, qualifying for the final, as Susan Ejore bowed out of the championships.

Kipyegon, Chepchirchir, and Ewoi will be carrying the nation’s hopes in the women’s 1500m tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala’s dream of reaching yesterday's final of the 100m in the ongoing World Athletics Championships ended at the semi-final.

Omanyala, who has not dipped under 10.00 this season, was knocked out of medal contention after finishing fifth in 10.09 in Heat Two.

He is looking to battle for a place in the final once again in the 4x100 relay.

“I’m glad I got here and that is the result I got. It is just putting my head together and moving forward,” Omanyala said after the semi-final.

American Kenny Bednarek won that Heat, clocking the same time (9.85) with Jamaican Kishane Thomson.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine and his compatriot Gift Leotlela, Nigerian Kayinsola Ajayi, Noah Lyles (USA) and Oblique Seville (Jamaica) also dashed to the final.

Mercy Oketch, the only Kenyan in the women’s 400m.

