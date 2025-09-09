Wrangles rock Cricket Kenya as board disowns purported CK T20 league

Kenya’s Cricket Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi disowns CK T20 League. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s cricket fraternity has been thrown into fresh turmoil after Cricket Kenya (CK) officially disowned the much-publicised CK T20 League, casting doubt on a tournament that had promised to revive the sport.

In a letter dated September 1, 2025, CK Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi dismissed the league as “non-existent,” warning the public against associating with the event launched in Nairobi late last month by Dubai and India-based promoters Arena of Sports (AOS).

“Cricket Kenya wishes to categorically clarify that it has neither sanctioned nor approved this alleged tournament. Any statements made by AOS or CK Board member Kennedy Obuya suggesting otherwise are misleading,” Bukusi stated.

As wrangles deepen, what was billed as a golden chance to restore Kenya’s cricketing glory risks collapsing under the weight of mistrust, boardroom politics, and unresolved leadership disputes.

Bukusi added that the event fell outside an existing agreement between CK and AOS, which is still awaiting approval by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Due process and protocols always trump our passion for cricket. Any costs or representations alluding to partnership with CK towards this new event risk appropriate legal action,” he warned.

The controversy has exposed deep divisions within Cricket Kenya.

In July, the board passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in chairman Manoj Patel, stripping him of authority to transact business on behalf of the federation. The move followed allegations of irregular deals and failure to address concerns flagged by auditors.

“Further to this vote, Manoj Patel does not represent Cricket Kenya in any position or situation,” the board stated, also barring him from attending the ICC Annual Conference in Singapore in July.

Despite this, Patel alongside CK Treasurer Kennedy Obuya has continued to push for the league, insisting it will provide a platform for Kenyan cricket to rise again. During the flashy launch on August 27, Obuya hailed the competition as transformative:

“The tournament is going to change how we improve sports in this country, as it will give local players the chance to showcase their talents on a global platform.”

The proposed league, modelled on India’s IPL, was to feature six franchises including Nairobi Challengers, Simba Royals, and Kisumu Tuskers competing at Nairobi Gymkhana in a 25-day event.

AOS Sports pledged to inject Sh255 million over five years, with foreign players joining local stars in the high-profile tournament. Cricket legends from Kenya’s 2003 World Cup semi-final team were even unveiled as tournament ambassadors.

But with CK’s rejection, the tournament’s future is uncertain. Director of Women’s Cricket, Pearlyne Omamo, has cautioned AOS against bypassing governance processes:

“The irregular manner in which previous tournaments were handled by the current chair played a key role in the vote of no confidence. The board is keen to do better and salvage its reputation.”

The Ministry of Sports has also been accused of quietly backing the league, raising fears of government interference that could invite ICC sanctions.