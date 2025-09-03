Technical committee formed to unlock private sector investment in sports

President William Ruto and Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed during the launch of the committee on September 3, 2025. [PSC]

President William Ruto has formed a technical committee comprising of the government, Football Kenya Federation (FKF), and the private sector to coordinate collaboration and investment in sports.

The announcement comes at a time when Kenya is rethinking its sports strategy after years of mismanagement and dwindling corporate sponsorships.

The Head of State said the committee will be tasked with streamlining sponsorships, managing branding and advertisements for sports events, and ensuring that athletes across the country are adequately supported to reach their full potential.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with sports stakeholders and private sector leaders at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, President Ruto described the initiative as a deliberate step toward repositioning Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse.

“Kenya is richly endowed with immense talent across the sporting spectrum from soccer, volleyball, cricket, and rugby to athletics and many more. Yet, this potential has not been fully harnessed,” Ruto said.

With the technical committee expected to develop a clear framework for investment, stakeholders are optimistic that the partnership will usher in a new era for sports in the country.

President Ruto noted that this is the reason why government is working hand in hand with partners, to identify and nurture talent from the grassroots.

“We are ensuring every gifted Kenyan has the opportunity to shine. We aspire to elevate Kenya into the ranks of global sporting powerhouses, where our athletes compete and triumph on the world stage,” he said.

The President emphasized that the government cannot achieve this vision alone and urged the private sector to step in with both resources and leadership.

Ruto underscored that the tripartite partnership must be mutually beneficial for sustainability.

“We must make it win-win. If it is not win-win, it is not sustainable,” he said.

The new technical committee, he explained, will identify and resolve the bottlenecks that have historically discouraged private sector involvement in sports, including weak governance structures, lack of accountability, and absence of a clear investment framework.

“The committee will create a framework for effective private sector participation so that sponsors and investors can confidently channel their resources into sports without fear of mismanagement,” the President added.

President Ruto acknowledged that private sector contributions to sports had dwindled over the years due to corruption and mismanagement.

Kenya’s football suffered a major blow in 2022 when FKF was suspended from international football, while funds from the Sports Fund were diverted to non-sporting activities. These challenges, Ruto said, have since been addressed.

“We have turned a corner. Since 2022, the Sports Fund has been dedicated solely to sports development. We are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability,” he said.

The President also expressed confidence in the current FKF leadership to deliver reforms and restore credibility in football management.

To complement private sector efforts, Ruto said the government is investing in infrastructure and programs to strengthen the sports ecosystem. These include the development of modern stadia, establishment of grassroots academies, and hosting of international tournaments.

Kenya has already bid for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), opportunities the President believes will give local talent the exposure they deserve.

“I don’t think resources are the problem, both in government and private sector. What we need is leadership, planning, and boldness,” Ruto said. FKF NEC and LOC officials rallying the private sector to be part of this transformative journey. [PSC]

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki said the future of sports in Kenya is bright, provided that leadership and accountability remain central to reforms.

President Ruto called on both public and private actors to seize the moment and ensure that sports not only thrive as a source of national pride but also become a viable economic sector.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya assured stakeholders that the government is committed to nurturing a strong partnership with the private sector.

“Kenya’s football talent is vast and undeniable. What we need is the right investment, collaboration, and structures to unlock it. Together, we can position Kenya among the world’s football powerhouses and give every talented Kenyan the chance to shine. This truly marks a new dawn for Kenyan football,” Mvurya said.