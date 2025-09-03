Kenya to handgun tournament in Mombasa

Marks Lady Agnes Wangechi in action at a recent tournament. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

All eyes will be in Mombasa as Kenya is set to host the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC), Handgun Pre-World Shoot competition from Thursday at Bamburi Rifle Club.

According to a press release by the IPSC Regional Director Frank Ambundo, this prestigious tournament will serve as the official preparatory platform for the Kenya national shooting team as they gear up for the forthcoming 2025 IPSC World Handgun Championship in South Africa.

He said that the event organised by the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF), under the auspices of the IPSC has attracted some 40 individual players drawn from Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigation and civilians with valid firearm licenses who will shoot 30 stages through courses of fire.

"These highly competitive and recreational sporting activities involve proficiency tests of accuracy, precision with speed in shooting and brings together Kenya’s top marksmen and markswomen, technical officials and international-standard competitions designed to sharpen Kenya’s performance on the global stage," said Ambundo.

“This Pre-World Shoot is not only about preparing Kenya's team for international competition, but also about showcasing Kenya’s growing talent in shooting sports and positioning the country as a serious contender in global sporting arenas."

He further urged sports enthusiasts to join in celebrating this milestone for Kenyan shooting sports and pointed out the event will culminate in a closing ceremony and prize-giving on Sunday where senior Government officials, dignitaries and sports leaders are expected to grace the occasion.

After the Mombasa tournament, the selected Kenya's team will for the second time be going for this year’s IPSC Handgun World Shoot Championship scheduled to run from September 16-28 at Matlosana in South Africa at the Frontier Shooting Range.

The Championship will be divided into pre-match (September 16–20) and main match (September 22–27), with the opening ceremony on September 21 and will be a global event, the highest Level V competition on the IPSC match calendar.