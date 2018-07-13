Azam beat Simba to retain Kagame Cup as Gor wins bronze medal

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Tenerife bound Shaban iddi was on target again as Azam clawed Simba SC 2-1 to successfully retain the Cecafa Kagame Cup at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Gor Mahia claimed the bronze medal after beating Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi in the third place playoff.

Apart from the trophy, Azam received Sh 3M in cash prize as Simba and Gor pocketed Sh 2M and Sh 1M respectively.

Iddi, who has been offered a two year deal by the Spanish second tier side, has been a joy to watch in his farewell tournament. Iddi's lethal scoring abilities won him the golden-boot after ending the tournament with nine goals.

The youngster headed home Ramadhan Singano's cornerkick to give Azam the lead in the 33rd minute.

He could have taken his tournament's tally to nine in the 58th minute but his effort went wide before Marcel Kaheza wasted an equalising opportunity the other end.

However, in the 62nd Meddie Kagere latched on Said Hamisi's pass in the box to draw level.

But Azam regained the lead just after eight minutes through captain Agrey Morris's sensational free kick strike, that flew past a hapless Simba goalkeeper Dida Munishi.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora would miss a late penalty but Azam held their nerves to successfully defend the title.

In the third place playoff, Gor Mahia made light work of Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi by beating the Zanzibar side 2-0 in n earlier match at the same venue.

Burundian import Francis Mustafa broke the deadlock inside the opening seven minutes of the second half before Samuel Onyango sealed the win with a last gasp strike.

Apart from going back to Kenya Sh 1M richer, the result was a perfect warm up for K'Ogalo ahead of Wednesday's CAF Confederations Cup match against Yanga, at Kasarani.

"We had nine attempts to score goals, but managed only two. I can't say it is something we haven't worked on, this is something we always do in training," said Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.

"Credit to my players, they showed enthusiasm and energy, that is what I am taking into our next game against Yanga."