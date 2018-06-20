Did you know this interesting fact about Senegal’s 23-man squad for World Cup?

Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Senegal made perfect use of Poland’s mistakes to win their World Cup Group H opener at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Senegal saw Cisse’s side become the first African team to secure a win at the 2018 World Cup. Senegal payers celebrates [Photo: Courtesy]

Many African football fans must be proud of Senegal and will be hoping for more success from the team in the next matches after a stellar performance.

One thing that many fans across Africa and the World at large don’t know is that none of Senegal’s 23-man squad play in their home country. All but one, Guinea based club Horoya goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye.

The question is, where do the rest of the squad play. Here we take a look at the clubs the players play for:

England:

Sadio Mane plays for Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

Idrissa Gueye – Everton

Cheikhou Kouyate – West Ham United

Badou Ndiaye – Stoke City

Alfred Ndiaye – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cheikh Ndoye – Birmingham City

Mame Biram Diouf – Stoke City

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

France: AS Monaco's Keita Balde [Photo: Courtesy]

Abdoulaye Diallo – Rennes

Youssouf Sabaly – Bordeaux

Keita Balde – AS Monaco

Saliou Ciss – Valenciennes

Diafra Sakho – Rennes

Moussa Konate – Amiens

Ismaila Sarr - Rennes

Italy: Torino's Mbaye Niang [Photo: Courtesy]

Alfred Gomis – SPAL

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Mbaye Niang - Torino

Germany:

Salif Sane – Hannover

Belgium:

Moussa Wague – Eupen

Kara Mbodii - Anderlecht

Turkey:

Moussa Sow – Bursaspor

Lamine Gassama - Alanyaspor