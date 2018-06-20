Did you know this interesting fact about Senegal’s 23-man squad for World Cup?

By Robert Nyanja: Wednesday, June 20th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Senegal made perfect use of Poland’s mistakes to win their World Cup Group H opener at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.

Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Senegal saw Cisse’s side become the first African team to secure a win at the 2018 World Cup.

Senegal payers celebrates [Photo: Courtesy]

Many African football fans must be proud of Senegal and will be hoping for more success from the team in the next matches after a stellar performance.

One thing that many fans across Africa and the World at large don’t know is that none of Senegal’s 23-man squad play in their home country. All but one, Guinea based club Horoya goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye.

The question is, where do the rest of the squad play. Here we take a look at the clubs the players play for:

England:

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Sadio Mane plays for Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

Idrissa Gueye – Everton

Cheikhou Kouyate – West Ham United

Badou Ndiaye – Stoke City

Alfred Ndiaye – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cheikh Ndoye – Birmingham City

Mame Biram Diouf – Stoke City

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

France:

AS Monaco's Keita Balde [Photo: Courtesy]

Abdoulaye Diallo – Rennes

Youssouf Sabaly – Bordeaux

Keita Balde – AS Monaco

Saliou Ciss – Valenciennes

Diafra Sakho – Rennes

Moussa Konate – Amiens

Ismaila Sarr - Rennes

Italy:

Torino's Mbaye Niang [Photo: Courtesy]

Alfred Gomis – SPAL

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

Mbaye Niang - Torino

Germany:

Salif Sane – Hannover

Belgium:

Moussa Wague – Eupen

Kara Mbodii - Anderlecht

Turkey:

 

Moussa Sow – Bursaspor

Lamine Gassama - Alanyaspor

Related Topics: Senegal World Cup Senegal’s 23-man squad
LATEST STORIES
Senegal coach Cisse reveals secret weapon to victory over Poland
Senegal coach Cisse reveals secret weapon to victory over Poland
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Did you know this interesting fact about Senegal’s 23-man squad for World Cup?
Did you know this interesting fact about Senegal’s 23-man squad for World Cup?
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Arsenal midfield star to leave the club after 17 years of service
Arsenal midfield star to leave the club after 17 years of service
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV
Fan kissed and groped female World Cup reporter on live TV
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
Colombian pop star robbed valuables worth Shs 79m at World Cup
Colombian pop star robbed valuables worth Shs 79m at World Cup
World Cup 2018 12 hours ago
Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup
Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup
World Cup 2018 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES