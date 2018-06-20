Did you know this interesting fact about Senegal’s 23-man squad for World Cup?
Senegal made perfect use of Poland’s mistakes to win their World Cup Group H opener at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on Tuesday.
Poland’s 2-1 defeat to Senegal saw Cisse’s side become the first African team to secure a win at the 2018 World Cup.
Many African football fans must be proud of Senegal and will be hoping for more success from the team in the next matches after a stellar performance.
One thing that many fans across Africa and the World at large don’t know is that none of Senegal’s 23-man squad play in their home country. All but one, Guinea based club Horoya goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye.
The question is, where do the rest of the squad play. Here we take a look at the clubs the players play for:
England:
Idrissa Gueye – Everton
Cheikhou Kouyate – West Ham United
Badou Ndiaye – Stoke City
Alfred Ndiaye – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cheikh Ndoye – Birmingham City
Mame Biram Diouf – Stoke City
Sadio Mane – Liverpool
France:
Abdoulaye Diallo – Rennes
Youssouf Sabaly – Bordeaux
Keita Balde – AS Monaco
Saliou Ciss – Valenciennes
Diafra Sakho – Rennes
Moussa Konate – Amiens
Ismaila Sarr - Rennes
Italy:
Alfred Gomis – SPAL
Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli
Mbaye Niang - Torino
Germany:
Salif Sane – Hannover
Belgium:
Moussa Wague – Eupen
Kara Mbodii - Anderlecht
Turkey:
Moussa Sow – Bursaspor
Lamine Gassama - Alanyaspor
