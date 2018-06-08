Good news about Michael Olunga moving to English Premier League
Olunga linked with EPL transfer
Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga could be on his way to the English Premier League, according to Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr.
Olunga, 24, spent last season on loan at Girona FC from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng after being relegated to the reserve team as the Chinese clubs tried to comply with the newly introduced Chinese Super League foreign quota rule.
But with the expiry of former Gor Mahia, Thika United and Tusker forward’s loan contract at the Spanish LaLiga, he has been forced to return to his parent club in China.
He is, however, ineligible to play for the club as the foreign quota rules in the league allow a maximum of five foreigners in a team.
And with Olunga’s future now uncertain, Kerr, who claims to have tried to sign him sometimes back, is playing a silent role in the striker’s move to England.
“I tried to sign Olunga (Michael) two times but he went overseas. Though Olunga has made it in European football, he is now leaving Girona. His advisors have called me asking if he can go to England,” Kerr told The Standard Sports.
“I am not playing any role in his move, it is just his advisors who want him to play there. But since I have a few contacts in England, I am in touch with a few clubs there. But, I cannot reveal a lot now.”[Rodgers Eshitemi]
