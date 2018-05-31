Isle of Man TT rider Dan Kneen dies after collision with course car
Isle rider Man TT rider Dan Kneen has died aged 30 whilst practicing for the superbike race on Wednesday evening.
Kneen was riding for the Northern Ireland based Tyco BMW team.
He died at the scene after a collision on the first lap at Churchtown, with the organisers of the race confirming the tragedy.
It read: "ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man.
"Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident.
"Dan made his mountain course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008 and won an unprecedented three races - the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races.
It read: "BMW Motorrad UK would like to pass along our deepest condolences and sympathy to Dan Kneen’s family, friends, team and fans following this evening’s news."
"He achieved his first TT podium in last year's Superstock Race, finishing third in the Superstock TT Race. He has a fastest official lap of 130.347mph which he set in last year's Superstock Race and recorded a lap of 132.258mph (17m06.994s) in last night's Superbike qualifying session.
"ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan's partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond."
A second incident occurred in reaction to Kneen's crash with a course car involved. It led to a rider being airlifted to hospital.
The race has taken place for 111 years, with the current 37-mile course in place since 1911.
It has consistently drawn controversy due to how dangerous it is, with 147 people dead in its history.
