Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United
Louis van Gaal has revealed the two things he is most proud of from his time at Manchester United.
The fiery Dutch manager was in charge of the Red Devils for two seasons after taking over from David Moyes.
In his first season, Van Gaal led United to a top four finish, restoring Champions League football to the club.
The following term he fired United to FA Cup glory. But a sixth place finish proved to be the 66-year-old's demise as he was soon sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.
