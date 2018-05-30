Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United

By Mirror: Wednesday, May 30th 2018 at 12:09 GMT +3 | Football
Van Gaal has revealed the two moments he is proud of during his time at United [Photo: Courtesy]

Louis van Gaal has revealed the two things he is most proud of from his time at Manchester United.

The fiery Dutch manager was in charge of the Red Devils for two seasons after taking over from David Moyes.

In his first season, Van Gaal led United to a top four finish, restoring Champions League football to the club.

Louis van Gaal gave Marcus Rashford his breakthrough chance [Photo: Courtesy]
Rashford will always have Van Gaal to thank [Photo: Courtesy]

The following term he fired United to FA Cup glory. But a sixth place finish proved to be the 66-year-old's demise as he was soon sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Related Topics: Louis van Gaal Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea star involved in bust-up with Germany team-mate during training session
Chelsea star involved in bust-up with Germany team-mate during training session
World Cup 2018 42 minutes ago
Serena Williams reveals the truth about Royal Wedding beer pong game
Serena Williams reveals the truth about Royal Wedding beer pong game
Tennis 1 hour ago
Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United
Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Serena Williams has caused a stir with her attire at French Open on Grand Slam return
Serena Williams has caused a stir with her attire at French Open on Grand Slam return
Tennis 5 hours ago
Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio
Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio
World Cup 2018 13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling discloses meaning behind gun tattoo- amid criticism
Raheem Sterling discloses meaning behind gun tattoo- amid criticism
Football 18 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES