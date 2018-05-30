Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United

Wednesday, May 30th 2018 at 12:09 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Van Gaal has revealed the two moments he is proud of during his time at United [Photo: Courtesy]

Louis van Gaal has revealed the two things he is most proud of from his time at Manchester United.

The fiery Dutch manager was in charge of the Red Devils for two seasons after taking over from David Moyes.

In his first season, Van Gaal led United to a top four finish, restoring Champions League football to the club. Louis van Gaal gave Marcus Rashford his breakthrough chance [Photo: Courtesy] Rashford will always have Van Gaal to thank [Photo: Courtesy]