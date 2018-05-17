PHOTOS: Have you guys seen Nigeria World Cup Kit? – I bet you’ll buy it

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

All 32 teams participating in next month’s FIFA World Cup have released their official first and second kits to be used during the Tournament.

With fans all over the world praising the unique designs and illustrations on different jerseys, one kit has caught the eye. Nigeria’s first kit has been the talk of many towns ever since official kit sponsors Nike released it.

The jersey is indeed unique. Inspired by the 1994 kit, the white sleeves are complemented by black zig zag stripes which appear feathery. The rest of the kit is light green, with the zig zag stripe, now in white, running from top to bottom.

The common dark green strip, which Nigeria has used for so many years is now the 2nd kit, but much darker.