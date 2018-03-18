Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire and more

345

Chelsea vs Leicester City in EPL match at Stamford Bridge. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea’s valiant fight at Camp Nou was clouded with doom and gloom as Argentine hitman Lionel Messi ran riot, bagging a brace and assist to lift Barcelona to the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League.

After having produced a masterclass performance at Stamford Bridge, Blues were subjected to shame and lack of luck after they hit the bar twice as well as squandering chances.

Now Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium later in the evening. The Foxes are on their good run of form at home. They have gone on a 13 game streak without a loss but draws litter their record.

The home team hit four past bottom-placed strugglers West Brom after drawing twice in premier league games against Stoke City and Bournemouth. Leicester are without left-back defender Daniel Amartey as Chelsea miss David Luiz and Ross Barkley through injury. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrating in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamie Vardy on fire: Jamie Vardy has found his feet in the past games. The English star could prove to be thorny to the struggling Chelsea defence especially after hitting 6 goals in the past 8 games. Claude Puel will be banking on the forward to fire his side to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Riyad Mahrez is also back to the lineup and could prove to be a major boost. Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki are also probable picks upfront. Olivier Giroud (L) and Alvaro Morata (R) in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea dilemma: Antonio Conte could be faced with a dilemma on who to choose as the target man after Olivier Giroud impressed in recent games despite Alvaro Morata’s fitness.

Also, the Italian could also opt for Willy Caballero instead of Thibaut Courtois who was nutmegged twice by Lionel Messi in loss to Barcelona. At the left-wing back, the Italian may go for Emerson Palmieri as Marcos Alonso rests for this match. Davide Zappacosta may also come in for Victor Moses.

Tactics: Antonio Conte could opt for Emerson at the left-wing back role due to his defensive strengths and passing skills. On the opposite side could be Zappacosta who has pace and dangerous crossing. The Italian could give Morata a go-ahead as he tries to inject pace upfront. However, there could be a difficult decision in sticking with Cesc Fabregas and former Leicester City star Danny Dinkwater.

Claude Puel may go for Jamie Vardy upfront as Riyad Mahrez maintains his place and Ndidi provides cover at the back. The aim is to cope with Conte’s 3-4-3 system and attacking spaces and producing assault on the counterattacks.

Leicester City Probable Lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Gray, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Chelsea Probable lineup: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Emerson; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Prediction: Leicester City are on good run of form but this is huge test for them. Chelsea have not lost to Foxes in FA Cup knockout. Both teams will likely score in this game. A draw will see the game taken to extra time. Two probable outcomes are either a draw or a win for Chelsea.