Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire and more

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 18th 2018 at 16:14
Chelsea vs Leicester City in EPL match at Stamford Bridge. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea’s valiant fight at Camp Nou was clouded with doom and gloom as Argentine hitman Lionel Messi ran riot, bagging a brace and assist to lift Barcelona to the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League.

After having produced a masterclass performance at Stamford Bridge, Blues were subjected to shame and lack of luck after they hit the bar twice as well as squandering chances.

Now Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium later in the evening. The Foxes are on their good run of form at home. They have gone on a 13 game streak without a loss but draws litter their record.

The home team hit four past bottom-placed strugglers West Brom after drawing twice in premier league games against Stoke City and Bournemouth. Leicester are without left-back defender Daniel Amartey as Chelsea miss David Luiz and Ross Barkley through injury.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrating in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamie Vardy on fire: Jamie Vardy has found his feet in the past games. The English star could prove to be thorny to the struggling Chelsea defence especially after hitting 6 goals in the past 8 games. Claude Puel will be banking on the forward to fire his side to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Riyad Mahrez is also back to the lineup and could prove to be a major boost. Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki are also probable picks upfront.

Olivier Giroud (L) and Alvaro Morata (R) in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea dilemma: Antonio Conte could be faced with a dilemma on who to choose as the target man after Olivier Giroud impressed in recent games despite Alvaro Morata’s fitness.

Also, the Italian could also opt for Willy Caballero instead of Thibaut Courtois who was nutmegged twice by Lionel Messi in loss to Barcelona. At the left-wing back, the Italian may go for Emerson Palmieri as Marcos Alonso rests for this match. Davide Zappacosta may also come in for Victor Moses.

Tactics:  Antonio Conte could opt for Emerson at the left-wing back role due to his defensive strengths and passing skills. On the opposite side could be Zappacosta who has pace and dangerous crossing. The Italian could give Morata a go-ahead as he tries to inject pace upfront. However, there could be a difficult decision in sticking with Cesc Fabregas and former Leicester City star Danny Dinkwater.

Claude Puel may go for Jamie Vardy upfront as Riyad Mahrez maintains his place and Ndidi provides cover at the back. The aim is to cope with Conte’s 3-4-3 system and attacking spaces and producing assault on the counterattacks.

Leicester City Probable Lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Gray, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Chelsea Probable lineup: Caballero; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Emerson; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Prediction: Leicester City are on good run of form but this is huge test for them. Chelsea have not lost to Foxes in FA Cup knockout. Both teams will likely score in this game. A draw will see the game taken to extra time. Two probable outcomes are either a draw or a win for Chelsea.

 

 

 

 

ANTONIO CONTE FA CUP LEICESTER CITY CHELSEA PREDICTION
Next Story
Secret reasons emerge on why Neymar ‘wants to quit PSG’
RELATED STORIES
Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more
What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash
Arsenal vs AC Milan…Team news, lineups, predictions, Lacazette and Aubameyang out, Monreal and Bellerin return
LATEST STORIES
Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire

Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium.

Secret reasons emerge on why Neymar ‘wants to quit PSG’

Neymar has only been at Paris Saint-Germain for seven months after his world record move but is already searching for the exit door this summer

Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Bowled out! Why our cricket team was run out of world top order

Kenya failed to capitalise on the World Cup success and rather than maintaining an upward trend, the standards took a nosedive

Mourinho praises midfielder in Brighton win backs youngster to bounce after playing “worst game”

Man United progressed to the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

More Stories
Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire

Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium.

Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho came out fighting and delivered a remarkable 12-minute rant in the wake of Manchester United's shock Champions exit to Sevilla.

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Liverpool face Man City

Liverpool face Man City

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

Europa League draw results are out, find out who Arsenal will face

Champions League draw results

Draw for the Champions League quarter-finals made by UEFA on Friday. The team named first plays the first leg at home.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • What Mourinho said to Manchester United players who cried after Sevilla defeat

    Thu 15th Mar 2018

  • Champions League draw results

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    State of football in Kenya with FKF President Nick Mwendwa |Scoreline
    Scoreline: State of football in Kenya
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Nairobi
    SCORELINE: Africa Cross Country Championships