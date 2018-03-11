Arsenal vs Watford…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang boost and much more

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 15:42
Watford's Tom Cleverly (L) celebrates with Etienne Capoue (R) against Arsenal. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal staged a positive result on Thursday in the Europa League match against AC Milan by winning 2-0 comfortably away at San Siro.  After falling twice in a 3-0 humiliating defeat to league leaders Manchester City, before suffering another shocking defeat in the hands of Brighton; Arsene Wenger has been under immense Pressure.

The Frenchman is aiming at shaking this off by getting a redeeming victory against injury-hit Watford in English premier league tie at Emirates today. The hopes of qualifying for Uefa Champions League is all but gone. Nonetheless, Wenger and his players have only one thread to hang on to clinch a Champions League spot, and that is winning the Europa League title.

Watford on the other hand have had fairly impressive campaigns, and have only lost one game in their last 4 matches. The Vicarage Road outfit beat Arsenal 2-1 in the first leg of their encounter and will be aiming at building on that result by getting a double.

Injuries and doubts:  Arsene Wenger is heading into this game without the long-term absentee Santi Carzola and Hector Bellerin who is still out with knee injury. Sead Kolasinac remains a doubt for this game as he is still struggling with ankle injury. Alexandre Lacazette on the other hand may find this game sooner for him given that he is still recovering. Nacho Monreal and Callum Chambers could be fielded or rested in this clash.

Aubameyang returns: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sat out Arsenal’s clash with AC Milan and will certainly make it to the lineup for this fixture.

Watford on the other side also have absentees in Gerrad Deulofeo, Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tommie Hoban and Molla Wague.

Tactics: Wenger could stick with 3 midfielders at the pivot-Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere as Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang play upfront. Arsenal could resort to 4-3-3.

Javi Gracia could use 4-2-3-1 where Doucoure and Capoue sit in the two-man pivot in midfield as Pereryra, Carillo, Richarlison and Troy Deeney wreak havoc in Gunners defence.

Arsenal lineup: Cech, Maitland-Miles, Rob Holding, Mustafi,  Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, Iwobi, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang

Watford lineup: Gomes, Holebas, Mariappa, Prodl, Janmaat, Capoue, Doucoure, Richarlison, Pereyra, Femenia, Deeney.

Predictions: Both of these teams are capable of scoring goals. Watford will find the back of the net but Arsenal will certainly go all the all to get an elusive win at Emirates Stadium.

Verdict: Both teams to score (GG), Arsenal to win.

