Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

By Rodgers Eshitemi Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 00:00
Kenya Pipeline team consult in their game against Nairobi Water during the 1st Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Chairman's Cup Tournament at Ndakaini Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2017. {PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

National champions Kenya Pipeline are in no mood to get carried away despite their impressive start to the 2018 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Pipeline proved their worth as seven-time continental winners by thrashing hosts and last year’s finallists El Shams by straight sets of 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in their Group C opening match at Ahly Hall, on Tuesday night.

It was a great start for the Kenyans ahead of their second preliminary match against Vision of Uganda today from 4pm.

Save for the second set, which Japheth Munala’s charges rallied from behind to win 25-22, the Oilers, who finished a distant fifth in Tunisia last year, controlled, led, and won the other two sets with ease.

Despite beating their main group rivals, captain Trizah Atuka urged her teammates to remain focused as they take on Vision today.

“It was not an easy game, but we had to give our best. We concentrated throughout the game and never gave up even when the scores were too close,” Atuka told The Standard Sports in a telephone interview from Cairo.

“But it is not celebration time yet. We are happy for the victory, but that doesn’t mean we have already qualified; we still have three matches to go before making it to the quarterfinals. We cannot afford to underrate any team.

“If we want to fight until the end of the tournament and eventually end the title drought, we must remain consistent and maintain the intensity.”

Atuka’s sentiments were echoed by her assistant, Noel Murambi, who is looking forward to a much improved performance in their remaining matches.

“Shams were not very strong. Being a first match, they were a bit nervous, but we failed to capitalise on that and ended up committing some basic errors. The positive thing is that we won and we thank God for that,” said Murambi.

Pipeline’s rivals Kenya Prisons were due to clash with Customs of Nigeria in their first Group D match last night.

Prisons face Asec from Ivory Coast in their second game today at 3pm.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS KENYA PIPELINE 2018 AFRICAN WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS CAIRO
Next Story
Coaches urged to help girls in sports
LATEST STORIES
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

More Stories
Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

College Games: Volleyball top dogs champion begin title defence on a high

Champions Mwingi and Machakos began their men and women volleyball title defence on a high with victories over Narok and Eastern Kenya Integrated Coll

Netball: County elects eight new officials

Nairobi County Netball Federation now has new office holders after holding elections over the weekend. In the polls, Millicent Busolo was elected the

Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Volleyball: Mombasa West win tournament

New champions emerged during the Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup at Changamwe grounds, Mombasa.

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put