ITTF Table Tennis: State gives Kenya Table Tennis Association Sh7.1m

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Continental Cup will now go on as scheduled in Nairobi next month.

This is after the Government released Sh7.1 million towards running the three-day event. Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) chairman Andrew Mudibo confirmed they have received money to go on with the event.

“I would like to confirm the Government has deposited Sh7.1 million into our account against the initial original budget of Sh20 million which was later reduced to an agreed amount of Sh10 million towards the hosting of the ITTF Africa Continental Cup tournament.

“With the deposit of funds into our account, we will now be able to start clearing equipment that has already arrived into the country and also finalise on all the urgent pending payments.

“We take this opportunity to thank the Government for the support given, that should now enable Kenya to host a successful event.

“The ITTF Africa Continental Cup will see the top 16 male and female players from the continent compete to qualify for next year’s World Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

"Kenya will be represented in the ITTF Africa Continental Cup tournament by Brian Mutua and Sejal Thakkar,” he said. [Gilbert Wandera]