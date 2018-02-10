Jackpot winner moves to court to stay anonymous

77

A woman, who won $560 million jackpot, is fighting to remain anonymous.

According to a lawsuit filed under the name Jane Doe in New Hampshire Superior Court, the woman is asking for a court order that allows her to protect her privacy and keep her prize.

But according to lottery rules, the Powerball winner is required to provide her name, town and the amount won as public information.

Also in the lawsuit, she argued that previous jackpot winners have been victims of violence, threats, harassment, scams and constant unwanted solicitation.

She has reportedly been granted a hearing in front of a judge, slated for Tuesday next week.