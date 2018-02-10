Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

By Mirror Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 10:22
Miller in action for Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Miller has died aged 36 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 21-cap international was diagnosed with the condition in November and returned home to Cork from the US where he had been playing.

Miller i action for Celtic against Barcelona in March 2004 [Photo: Courtesy]

Miller came through the youth ranks at Celtic and helped them to the Scottish title in 2003-04 before moving to Manchester United.

He went on to make 22 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring two goals during his time at Old Trafford.

Miller spent time on loan at Leeds before moving to Sunderland, where he helped the Black Cats to the 2006-07 Championship title.

He scored three times in 60 appearances for the Wearsiders before spells with QPR and Hibernian and a subsequent move to Australia.

His sole international goal came in March 2006 as Ireland beat 3-0 on a Friendly in Dublin.

Miller celebrates his only goal for Ireland against Sweden [Photo: Courtesy]

Miller's former clubs led the tributes late on Friday evening.

Leeds tweeted: "Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #LUFC midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Hibs added: "We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of former Hibernian midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Sunderland posted: "We are saddened to hear this evening that former #SAFC midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Celtic tweeted: "Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Liam, YNWA."

QPR posted: "#QPR are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller, aged just 36. Our thoughts go out to Liam's family and friends at this time."

